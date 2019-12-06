Through Thursday, December 5, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|30
|19
|32
|51
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|30
|18
|33
|51
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|29
|18
|26
|44
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|28
|18
|26
|44
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|29
|25
|18
|43
|John Carlson, WAS
|30
|11
|31
|42
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|29
|18
|21
|39
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|28
|14
|20
|34
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|27
|13
|21
|34
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|27
|11
|22
|33
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|29
|12
|20
|32
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|27
|9
|23
|32
|4 tied with 31 pts.
