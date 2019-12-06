Through Thursday, December 5, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 30 19 32 51 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 30 18 33 51 Brad Marchand, BOS 29 18 26 44 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 28 18 26 44 David Pastrnak, BOS 29 25 18 43 John Carlson, WAS 30 11 31 42 Jack Eichel, BUF 29 18 21 39 Patrick Kane, CHI 28 14 20 34 Artemi Panarin, NYR 27 13 21 34 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 27 11 22 33 Elias Pettersson, VAN 29 12 20 32 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 27 9 23 32 4 tied with 31 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.