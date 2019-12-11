Through Tuesday, December 10, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 33 19 36 55 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 19 35 54 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 30 19 28 47 Brad Marchand, BOS 31 18 28 46 David Pastrnak, BOS 31 25 20 45 Jack Eichel, BUF 32 20 24 44 John Carlson, WAS 32 11 32 43 Artemi Panarin, NYR 30 15 22 37 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 30 11 26 37 Patrick Kane, CHI 31 14 22 36 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 30 10 26 36 Auston Matthews, TOR 32 19 15 34 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 31 13 21 34 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 32 21 12 33 Elias Pettersson, VAN 31 12 21 33 1 tied with 32 pts.

