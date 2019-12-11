Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, December 10, 2019

December 11, 2019 1:55 am
 
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 33 19 36 55
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 19 35 54
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 30 19 28 47
Brad Marchand, BOS 31 18 28 46
David Pastrnak, BOS 31 25 20 45
Jack Eichel, BUF 32 20 24 44
John Carlson, WAS 32 11 32 43
Artemi Panarin, NYR 30 15 22 37
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 30 11 26 37
Patrick Kane, CHI 31 14 22 36
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 30 10 26 36
Auston Matthews, TOR 32 19 15 34
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 31 13 21 34
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 32 21 12 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 31 12 21 33
1 tied with 32 pts.

