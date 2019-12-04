Through Tuesday, December 3, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 29 19 32 51 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 29 18 32 50 Brad Marchand, BOS 28 18 26 44 David Pastrnak, BOS 28 25 18 43 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 26 17 25 42 John Carlson, WAS 29 9 31 40 Jack Eichel, BUF 28 17 21 38 Patrick Kane, CHI 27 14 19 33 Artemi Panarin, NYR 26 12 21 33 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 27 11 22 33 Elias Pettersson, VAN 29 12 20 32 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 27 9 23 32 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 29 20 11 31 Auston Matthews, TOR 29 16 15 31 Nikita Kucherov, TB 24 10 20 30 2 tied with 29 pts.

