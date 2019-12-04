Through Tuesday, December 3, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|29
|19
|32
|51
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|29
|18
|32
|50
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|28
|18
|26
|44
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|28
|25
|18
|43
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|26
|17
|25
|42
|John Carlson, WAS
|29
|9
|31
|40
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|28
|17
|21
|38
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|27
|14
|19
|33
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|26
|12
|21
|33
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|27
|11
|22
|33
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|29
|12
|20
|32
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|27
|9
|23
|32
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|29
|20
|11
|31
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|29
|16
|15
|31
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|24
|10
|20
|30
|2 tied with 29 pts.
