Through Wednesday, December 11, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 33 19 36 55 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 19 35 54 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 31 19 29 48 Brad Marchand, BOS 32 18 29 47 David Pastrnak, BOS 32 26 20 46 John Carlson, WAS 33 12 33 45 Jack Eichel, BUF 32 20 24 44 Artemi Panarin, NYR 30 15 22 37 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 30 11 26 37 Patrick Kane, CHI 31 14 22 36 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 30 10 26 36 Auston Matthews, TOR 32 19 15 34 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 31 13 21 34 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 33 21 12 33 Elias Pettersson, VAN 31 12 21 33 1 tied with 32 pts.

