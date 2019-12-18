Through Wednesday, December 18, 2019

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 37 20 39 59 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 37 21 37 58 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 34 21 31 52 Brad Marchand, BOS 35 18 33 51 Jack Eichel, BUF 35 24 26 50 David Pastrnak, BOS 35 28 21 49 John Carlson, WAS 35 12 33 45 Artemi Panarin, NYR 33 20 23 43 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 33 11 30 41 Patrick Kane, CHI 35 18 22 40 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 33 11 26 37 Auston Matthews, TOR 35 21 15 36 Jake Guentzel, PIT 34 17 19 36 Mark Scheifele, WPG 34 16 20 36 4 tied with 35 pts.

