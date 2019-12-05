Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Wednesday, December 4, 2019

December 5, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
      
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 30 19 32 51
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 30 18 33 51
Brad Marchand, BOS 28 18 26 44
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 27 18 26 44
David Pastrnak, BOS 28 25 18 43
John Carlson, WAS 30 11 31 42
Jack Eichel, BUF 28 17 21 38
Patrick Kane, CHI 27 14 19 33
Artemi Panarin, NYR 26 12 21 33
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 27 11 22 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 29 12 20 32
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 27 9 23 32
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 30 20 11 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 30 16 15 31
Nikita Kucherov, TB 24 10 20 30
2 tied with 29 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified