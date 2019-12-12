Thunder-Kings, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (93)

Nader 5-9 0-0 15, Gallinari 5-13 1-2 14, Adams 5-10 2-5 12, Paul 3-9 0-0 8, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-11 6-8 14, Bazley 0-4 0-0 0, Noel 4-5 3-3 11, Schroder 7-14 0-0 17, Dort 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 34-79 12-18 93.

SACRAMENTO (94)

Barnes 2-9 1-2 5, Bjelica 4-8 0-0 10, Holmes 5-7 0-0 10, Joseph 3-8 0-0 7, Hield 9-24 0-0 23, Ariza 2-3 1-1 5, Bagley III 5-13 1-1 11, Ferrell 2-4 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 7-12 1-4 17. Totals 39-88 6-10 94.

Oklahoma City 18 29 24 22—93 Sacramento 23 15 31 25—94

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-33 (Nader 5-6, Schroder 3-8, Gallinari 3-9, Paul 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Dort 0-2, Bazley 0-2), Sacramento 10-31 (Hield 5-14, Bjelica 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-7, Joseph 1-3, Ferrell 0-1, Bagley III 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 11), Sacramento 40 (Holmes 7). Assists_Oklahoma City 24 (Paul 12), Sacramento 12 (Hield 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 16, Sacramento 21. A_16,723 (17,608).

