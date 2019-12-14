Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Nuggets, Box

December 14, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
OKLAHOMA CITY (102)

Nader 5-7 3-3 14, Gallinari 1-13 4-4 7, Adams 9-15 0-2 18, Paul 5-8 5-6 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-13 2-2 16, Bazley 1-2 2-2 4, Muscala 1-3 0-0 2, Noel 1-2 2-2 4, Schroder 8-17 2-2 22, Dort 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 20-23 102.

DENVER (110)

Barton 7-14 3-4 18, Grant 4-8 5-6 13, Jokic 11-14 3-4 28, Murray 6-15 1-2 14, Harris 5-14 0-0 11, Hernangomez 3-6 2-4 8, Craig 3-7 2-2 9, Porter Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 3-3 1-1 7. Totals 43-85 17-23 110.

Oklahoma City 20 29 19 34—102
Denver 27 25 30 28—110

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 6-23 (Schroder 4-8, Nader 1-2, Gallinari 1-7, Dort 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Paul 0-2, Muscala 0-2), Denver 7-27 (Jokic 3-6, Barton 1-3, Craig 1-3, Harris 1-4, Murray 1-6, Porter Jr. 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Grant 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 37 (Adams 14), Denver 44 (Jokic 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 22 (Paul 10), Denver 30 (Jokic 12). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 23, Denver 23. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Denver coach Nuggets (Delay of game). A_19,520 (19,520).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

U.S. approves end to internment of Japanese Americans