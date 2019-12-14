Thunder-Nuggets, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (102)

Nader 5-7 3-3 14, Gallinari 1-13 4-4 7, Adams 9-15 0-2 18, Paul 5-8 5-6 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-13 2-2 16, Bazley 1-2 2-2 4, Muscala 1-3 0-0 2, Noel 1-2 2-2 4, Schroder 8-17 2-2 22, Dort 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 20-23 102.

DENVER (110)

Barton 7-14 3-4 18, Grant 4-8 5-6 13, Jokic 11-14 3-4 28, Murray 6-15 1-2 14, Harris 5-14 0-0 11, Hernangomez 3-6 2-4 8, Craig 3-7 2-2 9, Porter Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 3-3 1-1 7. Totals 43-85 17-23 110.

Oklahoma City 20 29 19 34—102 Denver 27 25 30 28—110

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 6-23 (Schroder 4-8, Nader 1-2, Gallinari 1-7, Dort 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Paul 0-2, Muscala 0-2), Denver 7-27 (Jokic 3-6, Barton 1-3, Craig 1-3, Harris 1-4, Murray 1-6, Porter Jr. 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Grant 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 37 (Adams 14), Denver 44 (Jokic 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 22 (Paul 10), Denver 30 (Jokic 12). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 23, Denver 23. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Denver coach Nuggets (Delay of game). A_19,520 (19,520).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.