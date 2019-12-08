Thunder-Trail Blazers, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (108)

Nader 2-5 2-2 7, Gallinari 4-11 3-4 12, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Paul 7-17 4-5 20, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-14 9-12 21, Bazley 1-6 0-0 3, Muscala 1-1 0-0 3, Noel 5-7 3-3 13, Schroder 7-14 4-4 21, Dort 1-4 0-2 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-85 27-34 108.

PORTLAND (96)

Bazemore 3-11 0-0 9, Anthony 4-18 0-0 9, Whiteside 6-8 2-2 14, Lillard 8-24 8-8 26, McCollum 8-21 2-4 20, Little 3-7 2-2 8, Hoard 0-0 1-2 1, Hezonja 1-4 0-0 2, Labissiere 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 36-100 15-18 96.

Oklahoma City 21 34 27 26—108 Portland 20 27 31 18— 96

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 11-32 (Schroder 3-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4, Paul 2-6, Muscala 1-1, Nader 1-2, Bazley 1-4, Gallinari 1-8, Dort 0-3), Portland 9-33 (Bazemore 3-6, McCollum 2-6, Lillard 2-12, Simons 1-2, Anthony 1-5, Little 0-2). Fouled Out_Dort. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 54 (Noel 12), Portland 51 (Whiteside 10). Assists_Oklahoma City 12 (Adams 4), Portland 16 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 22, Portland 26. Technicals_Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Delay of game), Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second), Anthony, Bazemore. A_19,393 (19,393).

