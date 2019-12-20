Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Albright 68, Shenandoah 49
Daemen 96, St. Rose 88
Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60
Hofstra 87, Princeton 72
Lafayette 96, Widener 56
Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69
Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71
Auburn 79, NC State 73
Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73
Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
Duke 86, Wofford 57
FAU 84, Tampa 35
FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74
Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70
Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64
Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77
Lander 95, Young Harris 85
Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT
Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59
UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74
Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59
MIDWEST
N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60
Northeastern 74, Detroit 61
SOUTHWEST
East Central 114, Randall 83
Houston 77, UTEP 57
Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72
Colorado 83, Prairie View 64
Jackson St. 73, Portland 63
N. Arizona 83, UC Riverside 56
Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66
S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63
Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73
