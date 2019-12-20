Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s College Basketball

December 20, 2019 1:15 am
 
< a min read
      

EAST

Albright 68, Shenandoah 49

Daemen 96, St. Rose 88

Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60

Advertisement

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69

Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71

Auburn 79, NC State 73

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73

Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Duke 86, Wofford 57

FAU 84, Tampa 35

FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

Lander 95, Young Harris 85

Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74

Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

SOUTHWEST

East Central 114, Randall 83

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72

Colorado 83, Prairie View 64

Jackson St. 73, Portland 63

N. Arizona 83, UC Riverside 56

Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66

S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63

Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims