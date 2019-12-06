Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 62, Rustburg 39

Blue Ridge School 79, Veritas Collegiate Academy 54

Briar Woods 51, Battlefield 49

Advertisement

Carmel 70, Highland-Warrenton 65

Centreville 58, Patriot 44

Colgan 42, Seton School 40

E.C. Glass 70, Jefferson Forest 49

Eden Morehead, N.C. 73, Magna Vista 71

Faith Christian-Roanoke 40, Bath County 30

Falls Church 58, Mount Vernon 44

Fort Chiswell 65, Rural Retreat 19

Frank Cox 58, Hickory 35

Fredericksburg Christian 61, Fredericksburg Academy 20

Hanover 75, Maggie L. Walker GS 49

Hargrave Military 61, Maret, D.C. 54

Howard, Md. 94, Hampton 91

James Robinson 69, Freedom (South Riding) 65

Lancaster 63, Middlesex 55

Liberty Christian 84, Brookville 68

Loudoun County 61, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Manassas Park 70, Page County 68

Marion 60, Lebanon 42

Meadowbrook 61, James River-Midlothian 52

Millbrook 77, Warren County 46

Miller School 85, Church Hill Academy 66

Nansemond-Suffolk 86, Isle of Wight Academy 61

Portsmouth Christian 68, Denbigh Baptist 15

Riverside 55, C.D. Hylton 52

Shenandoah Valley Christian 65, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 60

South Lakes 61, Hayfield 50

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, St. Annes-Belfield 64

StoneBridge School 57, Gateway Christian 48

Tandem Friends School 70, Fork Union Prep 67

Thomas Dale 56, Mills Godwin 49

Tuscarora 60, Winters Mill, Md. 39

Yorktown 87, Annandale 80

Prolook Shootout=

Lone Peak, Utah 69, Wakefield 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 45, Heritage-Lynchburg 24

Amherst County 55, Charlottesville 41

Brentsville 53, Kettle Run 23

Briar Woods 49, James Robinson 48

Central – Wise 56, East Ridge, Ky. 44

Cosby 62, George Wythe-Richmond 4

Covington 38, James River-Buchanan 25

Falls Church 47, Trinity Christian School 28

Fluvanna 64, Goochland 51

Frank Cox 42, Hickory 39

Grafton 57, Jamestown 21

Highland Springs 88, TJ-Richmond 7

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 41, Va. Episcopal 30

Hopewell 63, Henrico 35

James Madison 68, McLean 48

James River-Midlothian 53, Lloyd Bird 35

James Wood 53, Clarke County 25

Lafayette 46, York 35

Lancaster 47, Middlesex 34

Langley 49, Potomac Falls 37

Life Christian 58, Norfolk Collegiate 19

Lord Botetourt 67, Salem 41

Magna Vista 55, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 50

Manchester 60, Clover Hill 40

Matoaca 79, Varina 18

Millbrook 67, Warren County 11

Miller School 77, Chatham Hall 11

Mills Godwin 47, Meadowbrook 43

Monacan 65, Midlothian 30

Patriot 59, Brooke Point 50

Poquoson 34, Tabb 27

Portsmouth Christian 70, Denbigh Baptist 28

Powhatan 49, Huguenot 42

Richmond Christian 64, Banner Christian 46

Smithfield 35, Bruton 6

Spotsylvania 59, Washington & Lee 46

St. Gertrude 56, Collegiate-Richmond 37

Staunton River 53, Tunstall 30

Steward School 50, St. Catherine’s 38

StoneBridge School 42, Gateway Christian 25

Strasburg 48, Woodstock Central 33

T.C. Williams 49, Tuscarora 45

Turner Ashby 56, East Rockingham 34

Union 59, Honaker 56, OT

Walsingham Academy 55, St. Margaret’s 24

Warhill 39, New Kent 29

Western Albemarle 44, The Covenant School 37

William Monroe 53, Madison County 30

Fairfax Invitational=

Fairfax 58, Battlefield 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. vs. Shenandoah Valley Christian, ppd.

Narrows vs. Giles, ppd. to Jan 9th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.