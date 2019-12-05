Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 64, Kenwood 62

Baltimore City College 71, Mergenthaler 66, OT

Baltimore Poly 74, Digital Harbor 29

Boonsboro 61, Clear Spring 44

Bowie 55, Surrattsville 45

C. Milton Wright 63, Bohemia Manor 35

Century 67, Owings Mills 58

Dulaney 73, Saint Paul’s Boys 45

Dundalk 53, Catonsville 51

Edmondson-Westside 88, Baltimore Douglass 45

Eleanor Roosevelt 73, South River 61

Elkton 56, Perryville 37

Franklin 79, McDonogh School 64

Harford Tech 57, Bel Air 47

Howard 94, Hampton, Va. 91

Joppatowne 49, Oakland Mills 46

Key 87, Greater Grace 74

Largo 65, Long Reach 60

McLean 75, St. Mary’s 59

Mt. Hebron 62, Concordia Prep 46

North East 40, Providence Christian 37

North Hagerstown 68, Smithsburg 44

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 65, Maryland School for the Deaf 60

Stephen Decatur 58, Kent Island 56

Tuscarora, Va. 60, Winters Mill 39

Washington 103, Saint Michaels 27

Wicomico 88, North Dorchester 81

Williamsport 73, South Hagerstown 63

Yavneh, Texas 61, Beth Tfiloh 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 67, Digital Harbor 9

Bel Air 40, Harford Tech 27

Beth Tfiloh 42, Yavneh, Texas 27

Boonsboro 63, Clear Spring 22

Carver Vo-Tech 31, Owings Mills 27

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 64, Sandy Spring Friends School 53

Col. Richardson 48, Crisfield 20

Frederick 68, Walkersville 33

Glen Burnie 53, St. Mary’s 31

Loch Raven 40, Century 30

Marriotts Ridge 35, Liberty 31

Northern Garrett 44, Hancock 27

Oakdale 50, Thomas Johnson 33

Oakland Mills 46, Joppatowne 34

Parkside 49, Queen Annes County 40

Patterson Mill 42, North East 20

Richard Montgomery 64, Magruder 10

Stephen Decatur 41, Kent Island 35

Western STES 56, Manchester Valley 43

Wicomico 80, North Dorchester 34

Williamsport 57, South Hagerstown 16

Wootton 64, Springbrook 20

