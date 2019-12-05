Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 64, Kenwood 62
Baltimore City College 71, Mergenthaler 66, OT
Baltimore Poly 74, Digital Harbor 29
Boonsboro 61, Clear Spring 44
Bowie 55, Surrattsville 45
C. Milton Wright 63, Bohemia Manor 35
Century 67, Owings Mills 58
Dulaney 73, Saint Paul’s Boys 45
Dundalk 53, Catonsville 51
Edmondson-Westside 88, Baltimore Douglass 45
Eleanor Roosevelt 73, South River 61
Elkton 56, Perryville 37
Franklin 79, McDonogh School 64
Harford Tech 57, Bel Air 47
Howard 94, Hampton, Va. 91
Joppatowne 49, Oakland Mills 46
Key 87, Greater Grace 74
Largo 65, Long Reach 60
McLean 75, St. Mary’s 59
Mt. Hebron 62, Concordia Prep 46
North East 40, Providence Christian 37
North Hagerstown 68, Smithsburg 44
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 65, Maryland School for the Deaf 60
Stephen Decatur 58, Kent Island 56
Tuscarora, Va. 60, Winters Mill 39
Washington 103, Saint Michaels 27
Wicomico 88, North Dorchester 81
Williamsport 73, South Hagerstown 63
Yavneh, Texas 61, Beth Tfiloh 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 67, Digital Harbor 9
Bel Air 40, Harford Tech 27
Beth Tfiloh 42, Yavneh, Texas 27
Boonsboro 63, Clear Spring 22
Carver Vo-Tech 31, Owings Mills 27
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 64, Sandy Spring Friends School 53
Col. Richardson 48, Crisfield 20
Frederick 68, Walkersville 33
Glen Burnie 53, St. Mary’s 31
Loch Raven 40, Century 30
Marriotts Ridge 35, Liberty 31
Northern Garrett 44, Hancock 27
Oakdale 50, Thomas Johnson 33
Oakland Mills 46, Joppatowne 34
Parkside 49, Queen Annes County 40
Patterson Mill 42, North East 20
Richard Montgomery 64, Magruder 10
Stephen Decatur 41, Kent Island 35
Western STES 56, Manchester Valley 43
Wicomico 80, North Dorchester 34
Williamsport 57, South Hagerstown 16
Wootton 64, Springbrook 20
