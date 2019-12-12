Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 73, Brookville 63
Arcadia 64, Nandua 55
Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Hampton Christian 41
Bayside 37, Norfolk Academy 34
Brentsville 47, Park View-Sterling 32
Catholic High School of Va Beach 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 50
Chatham 54, Tunstall 53
E.C. Glass 70, Liberty Christian 64
Flint Hill School 44, Maret, D.C. 43
Fork Union Prep 41, Church Hill Academy 40
GW-Danville 64, Magna Vista 51
Gate City 42, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 40
Giles 55, James Monroe, W.Va. 53
Heritage-Newport News 72, Warwick 58
Holston 54, Grayson County 39
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 68, Timberlake Christian 45
Jefferson Forest 53, Liberty-Bedford 38
John Marshall 61, Landstown 56
Lancaster 47, Surry County 18
Massanutten Military 137, Franklin Prepratory, N.C. 88
Massaponax 67, Eastern View 53
Oak Hill Academy 63, Dorman, S.C. 52
Richmond Christian 73, Kenston Forest 41
River View, W.Va. 67, Twin Valley 49
Roanoke Catholic 73, Fishburne Military 59
Rock Ridge 72, Independence 51
Salem 82, Lord Botetourt 63
South County 93, Eastern, D.C. 53
The Covenant School 57, Regents 53, OT
Tuscarora 73, Millbrook 68
Va. Episcopal 75, Trinity Episcopal 72
W.T. Woodson 59, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45
William Fleming 72, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 67, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central – Wise vs. KACHEA, Tenn., ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 42, Summit Christian Academy 8
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Clover Hill 43
Bluefield, W.Va. 65, Graham 41
Chatham 58, Tunstall 31
Christchurch 38, Cape Henry Collegiate 35
Christiansburg 58, Auburn 32
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 59, Gate City 51
Episcopal 64, Collegiate-Richmond 54
Glenvar 41, Staunton River 36
Grafton 60, Bruton 9
Great Bridge 58, Booker T. Washington 55
Heritage-Newport News 40, Warwick 27
Hopewell 73, Colonial Heights 14
Huguenot 50, Clover Hill 43
James Madison 50, W.T. Woodson 36
James River-Buchanan 45, Bath County 36
James River-Midlothian 57, Cosby 50
Lafayette 36, New Kent 35, OT
Lakeland 74, Churchland 38
Lancaster 53, West Point 32
Lee High 38, Rye Cove 32
Lloyd Bird 52, Manchester 46, 2OT
Louisa 66, Spotsylvania 36
Martinsville 75, Eden Morehead, N.C. 51
Massaponax 70, Eastern View 63
Matoaca 52, Meadowbrook 34
Midlothian 60, Powhatan 50
Millbrook 58, Tuscarora 51
Miller School 66, The Covenant School 22
Monacan 55, George Wythe-Richmond 12
PikeView, W.Va. 64, Tazewell 43
Prince George 54, Dinwiddie 30
Pulaski County 65, Floyd County 42
Rappahannock 46, K&Q Central 27
Richmond Christian 72, Kenston Forest 23
Salem 57, GW-Danville 18
Seton School 72, Christ Chapel Academy 14
Smithfield 35, Poquoson 17
Spotswood 43, East Rockingham 11
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, Holton Arms, Md. 17
Strasburg 45, Woodstock Central 27
Thomas Dale 42, Petersburg 30
Va. Episcopal 46, Fuqua School 15
Veritas Classic Christian School 79, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58
Wakefield 63, Mount Vernon 54
Warhill 66, Jamestown 45
West Springfield 67, Stafford 21
William Monroe 52, Madison County 28
Williamsburg Christian Academy 42, Denbigh Baptist 39
Wilson Memorial 63, Waynesboro 34
York 29, Tabb 27
Narrows Christmas Tournament=
Giles 55, James Monroe 53
Narrows 61, Bland County 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
John Battle vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Dec 12th.
