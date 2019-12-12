Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 73, Brookville 63

Arcadia 64, Nandua 55

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Hampton Christian 41

Bayside 37, Norfolk Academy 34

Brentsville 47, Park View-Sterling 32

Catholic High School of Va Beach 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 50

Chatham 54, Tunstall 53

E.C. Glass 70, Liberty Christian 64

Flint Hill School 44, Maret, D.C. 43

Fork Union Prep 41, Church Hill Academy 40

GW-Danville 64, Magna Vista 51

Gate City 42, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 40

Giles 55, James Monroe, W.Va. 53

Heritage-Newport News 72, Warwick 58

Holston 54, Grayson County 39

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 68, Timberlake Christian 45

Jefferson Forest 53, Liberty-Bedford 38

John Marshall 61, Landstown 56

Lancaster 47, Surry County 18

Massanutten Military 137, Franklin Prepratory, N.C. 88

Massaponax 67, Eastern View 53

Oak Hill Academy 63, Dorman, S.C. 52

Richmond Christian 73, Kenston Forest 41

River View, W.Va. 67, Twin Valley 49

Roanoke Catholic 73, Fishburne Military 59

Rock Ridge 72, Independence 51

Salem 82, Lord Botetourt 63

South County 93, Eastern, D.C. 53

The Covenant School 57, Regents 53, OT

Tuscarora 73, Millbrook 68

Va. Episcopal 75, Trinity Episcopal 72

W.T. Woodson 59, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45

William Fleming 72, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 67, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central – Wise vs. KACHEA, Tenn., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 42, Summit Christian Academy 8

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Clover Hill 43

Bluefield, W.Va. 65, Graham 41

Chatham 58, Tunstall 31

Christchurch 38, Cape Henry Collegiate 35

Christiansburg 58, Auburn 32

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 59, Gate City 51

Episcopal 64, Collegiate-Richmond 54

Glenvar 41, Staunton River 36

Grafton 60, Bruton 9

Great Bridge 58, Booker T. Washington 55

Heritage-Newport News 40, Warwick 27

Hopewell 73, Colonial Heights 14

Huguenot 50, Clover Hill 43

James Madison 50, W.T. Woodson 36

James River-Buchanan 45, Bath County 36

James River-Midlothian 57, Cosby 50

Lafayette 36, New Kent 35, OT

Lakeland 74, Churchland 38

Lancaster 53, West Point 32

Lee High 38, Rye Cove 32

Lloyd Bird 52, Manchester 46, 2OT

Louisa 66, Spotsylvania 36

Martinsville 75, Eden Morehead, N.C. 51

Massaponax 70, Eastern View 63

Matoaca 52, Meadowbrook 34

Midlothian 60, Powhatan 50

Millbrook 58, Tuscarora 51

Miller School 66, The Covenant School 22

Monacan 55, George Wythe-Richmond 12

PikeView, W.Va. 64, Tazewell 43

Prince George 54, Dinwiddie 30

Pulaski County 65, Floyd County 42

Rappahannock 46, K&Q Central 27

Richmond Christian 72, Kenston Forest 23

Salem 57, GW-Danville 18

Seton School 72, Christ Chapel Academy 14

Smithfield 35, Poquoson 17

Spotswood 43, East Rockingham 11

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, Holton Arms, Md. 17

Strasburg 45, Woodstock Central 27

Thomas Dale 42, Petersburg 30

Va. Episcopal 46, Fuqua School 15

Veritas Classic Christian School 79, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58

Wakefield 63, Mount Vernon 54

Warhill 66, Jamestown 45

West Springfield 67, Stafford 21

William Monroe 52, Madison County 28

Williamsburg Christian Academy 42, Denbigh Baptist 39

Wilson Memorial 63, Waynesboro 34

York 29, Tabb 27

Narrows Christmas Tournament=

Giles 55, James Monroe 53

Narrows 61, Bland County 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

John Battle vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

