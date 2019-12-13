Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 84, North Harford 57

Arlington Baptist 57, Granite Baptist Church School 51

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 68, Hancock 51

Bethesda 66, Northwood 57

Broadneck 59, St. Mary’s 53

Catoctin 71, Manchester Valley 56

Crisfield 88, Pocomoke 54

Francis Scott Key 66, Smithsburg 62

Franklin 74, Harford Tech 63

Green Street Academy 85, Western STES 77

Havre de Grace 65, Bel Air 50

KIPP College Prep, D.C. 75, Stephen Decatur 62

La Plata 71, Patuxent 52

Largo 37, International High School at Langley Park 34

Liberty 61, Frederick 48

Montverde Academy, Fla. 76, Dematha 56

Mountain Ridge 59, Fort Hill 49

North Caroline 47, Kent County 24

Northeast – AA 64, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 53

Oakdale 68, Tuscarora 67, OT

Owings Mills 67, Catonsville 51

Perryville 65, Harford Christian 43

Queen Annes County 45, Easton 32

SEED, D.C. 67, Chapelgate 56

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 59, Sandy Spring Friends School 39

South Hagerstown 66, Urbana 65

Thomas Johnson 81, North Hagerstown 66

Walkersville 62, Boonsboro 50

Wicomico 88, Snow Hill 54

Williamsport 79, Clear Spring 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 48, North Harford 14

Bel Air 54, Havre de Grace 32

Bethesda 65, Northwood 28

Bishop Walsh 69, Hancock 40

C. Milton Wright 67, Edgewood 31

Cambridge/SD 51, North Dorchester 50

Carver Vo-Tech 44, SEED 21

Catonsville 56, Owings Mills 12

Crisfield 39, Pocomoke 32

Easton 46, Queen Annes County 40

Fallston 36, South Carroll 29

Great Mills 54, Gwynn Park 45

James M. Bennett 87, Col. Richardson 39

Kent Island 65, Saint Michaels 12

Loch Raven 56, Overlea 34

Manchester Valley 63, Harford Tech 33

North Caroline 69, Kent County 58

North East 37, Elkton 33

Oakland Southern 43, Allegany 37

Parkside 77, Mardela 12

Patterson Mill 42, Bohemia Manor 29

Riverdale Baptist 57, St. Frances 53

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 55, Roland Park Country 51

St. Mary’s 56, Broadneck 35

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 46, Holton Arms 17

Stephen Decatur 68, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 27

Thomas Johnson 43, North Hagerstown 27

Wicomico 63, Snow Hill 17

Winters Mill 27, Century 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.