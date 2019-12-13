Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 84, North Harford 57
Arlington Baptist 57, Granite Baptist Church School 51
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 68, Hancock 51
Bethesda 66, Northwood 57
Broadneck 59, St. Mary’s 53
Catoctin 71, Manchester Valley 56
Crisfield 88, Pocomoke 54
Francis Scott Key 66, Smithsburg 62
Franklin 74, Harford Tech 63
Green Street Academy 85, Western STES 77
Havre de Grace 65, Bel Air 50
KIPP College Prep, D.C. 75, Stephen Decatur 62
La Plata 71, Patuxent 52
Largo 37, International High School at Langley Park 34
Liberty 61, Frederick 48
Montverde Academy, Fla. 76, Dematha 56
Mountain Ridge 59, Fort Hill 49
North Caroline 47, Kent County 24
Northeast – AA 64, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 53
Oakdale 68, Tuscarora 67, OT
Owings Mills 67, Catonsville 51
Perryville 65, Harford Christian 43
Queen Annes County 45, Easton 32
SEED, D.C. 67, Chapelgate 56
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 59, Sandy Spring Friends School 39
South Hagerstown 66, Urbana 65
Thomas Johnson 81, North Hagerstown 66
Walkersville 62, Boonsboro 50
Wicomico 88, Snow Hill 54
Williamsport 79, Clear Spring 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 48, North Harford 14
Bel Air 54, Havre de Grace 32
Bethesda 65, Northwood 28
Bishop Walsh 69, Hancock 40
C. Milton Wright 67, Edgewood 31
Cambridge/SD 51, North Dorchester 50
Carver Vo-Tech 44, SEED 21
Catonsville 56, Owings Mills 12
Crisfield 39, Pocomoke 32
Easton 46, Queen Annes County 40
Fallston 36, South Carroll 29
Great Mills 54, Gwynn Park 45
James M. Bennett 87, Col. Richardson 39
Kent Island 65, Saint Michaels 12
Loch Raven 56, Overlea 34
Manchester Valley 63, Harford Tech 33
North Caroline 69, Kent County 58
North East 37, Elkton 33
Oakland Southern 43, Allegany 37
Parkside 77, Mardela 12
Patterson Mill 42, Bohemia Manor 29
Riverdale Baptist 57, St. Frances 53
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 55, Roland Park Country 51
St. Mary’s 56, Broadneck 35
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 46, Holton Arms 17
Stephen Decatur 68, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 27
Thomas Johnson 43, North Hagerstown 27
Wicomico 63, Snow Hill 17
Winters Mill 27, Century 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
