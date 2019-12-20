Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore City College 69, Patterson 63

Bohemia Manor 80, Bel Air 71

Bowie 55, Suitland 53

C. Milton Wright 66, Patterson Mill 48

Carver Vo-Tech 67, Digital Harbor 42

Century 62, Francis Scott Key 51

Easton 67, Saint Michaels 14

Edmondson-Westside 70, Dundalk 57

Eleanor Roosevelt 77, C. H. Flowers 64

Elkton 79, Edgewood 47

Fallston 54, North East 52

Forest Park 62, Southwestern 30

Frankfort, W.Va. 70, Fort Hill 54

Frederick 66, South Hagerstown 55

Havre de Grace 61, Harford Tech 59

Hyattsville Northwestern 75, Laurel 72

James M. Bennett 77, Snow Hill 68

Kent Island 75, Parkside 63

La Plata 71, Chopticon 38

Lake Clifton 104, National Academy Foundation 17

Liberty 75, Winters Mill 36

Mergenthaler 69, Academy for College and Career Exploration 37

New Era Academy 69, Reginald Lewis 44

North Caroline 66, Cambridge/SD 58

Northampton, Va. 79, Salisbury 51

Parkville 61, Perry Hall 56

Perryville 63, Rising Sun 28

Pocomoke 79, Stephen Decatur 56

Queen Annes County 65, North Dorchester 55

Quince Orchard 59, Tuscarora 36

Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 64, Avalon 52

Washington 69, Mardela 33

Wicomico 84, Crisfield 66

Wise 81, High Point 46

Tarkanian Classic=

Platinum Bracket=

Consolation Quarterfinal=

Riverdale Baptist 45, Marion, Ark. 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 46, Joppatowne 38

Baltimore City College 64, Patterson 25

Baltimore Poly 74, Western 65

Bohemia Manor 33, North Harford 22

Brunswick 50, Boonsboro 40

Cambridge/SD 56, North Caroline 51

Catonsville 49, Hereford 40

Century 43, Francis Scott Key 36

Chopticon 56, La Plata 31

Easton 67, Saint Michaels 14

Edgewood 37, North East 27

Episcopal, Va. 51, St. Andrew’s 42

Fallston 56, Elkton 39

Frederick 72, South Hagerstown 18

Harford Tech 44, Havre de Grace 30

Laurel 58, Hyattsville Northwestern 28

Liberty 73, Winters Mill 52

Linganore 61, North Hagerstown 35

Maryland School for the Deaf 38, Hancock 16

Middletown 62, Oakdale 28

National Academy Foundation 44, Lake Clifton 17

Overlea 43, Greater Grace 42

Parkside 60, Kent Island 20

Parkville 61, Perry Hall 56

Patterson Mill 49, C. Milton Wright 40

Potomac School, Va. 49, Holton Arms 30

Queen Annes County 85, North Dorchester 21

Rising Sun 48, Perryville 14

Smithsburg 54, Williamsport 43

Stephen Decatur 80, Pocomoke 21

Tuscarora 49, Quince Orchard 38

Washington 67, Mardela 34

Westminster 43, Manchester Valley 38

Wicomico 61, Crisfield 13

Nike Tournament=

Joe Smith=

La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 70, New Hope Academy 59

Riverdale Baptist 42, Long Beach Poly, Calif. 34

John Anderson=

Elizabeth Seton 36, Fremont, Utah 34

National Christian Academy 57, West Linn, Ore. 31

