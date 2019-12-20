Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore City College 69, Patterson 63
Bohemia Manor 80, Bel Air 71
Bowie 55, Suitland 53
C. Milton Wright 66, Patterson Mill 48
Carver Vo-Tech 67, Digital Harbor 42
Century 62, Francis Scott Key 51
Easton 67, Saint Michaels 14
Edmondson-Westside 70, Dundalk 57
Eleanor Roosevelt 77, C. H. Flowers 64
Elkton 79, Edgewood 47
Fallston 54, North East 52
Forest Park 62, Southwestern 30
Frankfort, W.Va. 70, Fort Hill 54
Frederick 66, South Hagerstown 55
Havre de Grace 61, Harford Tech 59
Hyattsville Northwestern 75, Laurel 72
James M. Bennett 77, Snow Hill 68
Kent Island 75, Parkside 63
La Plata 71, Chopticon 38
Lake Clifton 104, National Academy Foundation 17
Liberty 75, Winters Mill 36
Mergenthaler 69, Academy for College and Career Exploration 37
New Era Academy 69, Reginald Lewis 44
North Caroline 66, Cambridge/SD 58
Northampton, Va. 79, Salisbury 51
Parkville 61, Perry Hall 56
Perryville 63, Rising Sun 28
Pocomoke 79, Stephen Decatur 56
Queen Annes County 65, North Dorchester 55
Quince Orchard 59, Tuscarora 36
Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 64, Avalon 52
Washington 69, Mardela 33
Wicomico 84, Crisfield 66
Wise 81, High Point 46
Tarkanian Classic=
Platinum Bracket=
Consolation Quarterfinal=
Riverdale Baptist 45, Marion, Ark. 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 46, Joppatowne 38
Baltimore City College 64, Patterson 25
Baltimore Poly 74, Western 65
Bohemia Manor 33, North Harford 22
Brunswick 50, Boonsboro 40
Cambridge/SD 56, North Caroline 51
Catonsville 49, Hereford 40
Century 43, Francis Scott Key 36
Chopticon 56, La Plata 31
Easton 67, Saint Michaels 14
Edgewood 37, North East 27
Episcopal, Va. 51, St. Andrew’s 42
Fallston 56, Elkton 39
Frederick 72, South Hagerstown 18
Harford Tech 44, Havre de Grace 30
Laurel 58, Hyattsville Northwestern 28
Liberty 73, Winters Mill 52
Linganore 61, North Hagerstown 35
Maryland School for the Deaf 38, Hancock 16
Middletown 62, Oakdale 28
National Academy Foundation 44, Lake Clifton 17
Overlea 43, Greater Grace 42
Parkside 60, Kent Island 20
Parkville 61, Perry Hall 56
Patterson Mill 49, C. Milton Wright 40
Potomac School, Va. 49, Holton Arms 30
Queen Annes County 85, North Dorchester 21
Rising Sun 48, Perryville 14
Smithsburg 54, Williamsport 43
Stephen Decatur 80, Pocomoke 21
Tuscarora 49, Quince Orchard 38
Washington 67, Mardela 34
Westminster 43, Manchester Valley 38
Wicomico 61, Crisfield 13
Nike Tournament=
Joe Smith=
La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 70, New Hope Academy 59
Riverdale Baptist 42, Long Beach Poly, Calif. 34
John Anderson=
Elizabeth Seton 36, Fremont, Utah 34
National Christian Academy 57, West Linn, Ore. 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
