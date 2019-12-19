Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 88, Akr. Firestone 39
Akr. North 44, Akr. East 36
Albany Alexander 61, Wellston 17
Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Bristol 44
Anna 47, Jackson Center 20
Apple Creek Waynedale 68, Jeromesville Hillsdale 57
Arcadia 48, Sycamore Mohawk 36
Arcanum 75, New Paris National Trail 34
Archbold 59, Pettisville 24
Beallsville 43, Bridgeport 25
Bellaire 79, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34
Bellbrook 46, Eaton 45
Belmont Union Local 51, St. Clairsville 30
Belpre 56, Waterford 45
Beverly Ft. Frye 65, Hannibal River 23
Bidwell River Valley 61, Pomeroy Meigs 53
Bluffton 55, Convoy Crestview 49
Botkins 51, Houston 32
Camden Preble Shawnee 44, Milton-Union 32
Canfield S. Range 54, Niles McKinley 28
Carey 43, Morral Ridgedale 28
Carlisle 62, Day. Northridge 21
Casstown Miami E. 28, Bradford 26
Celina 48, Kenton 41
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 19
Cin. West Clermont 53, Mt. Orab Western Brown 36
Cin. Withrow 41, Cin. Shroder 36
Cle. VASJ 46, Bedford 42
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, S. Point 56
Columbus Grove 52, Paulding 31
Conner, Ky. 68, Cin. St. Ursula 57
Cortland Lakeview 55, Hubbard 38
Dalton 70, Creston Norwayne 49
DeGraff Riverside 55, Lima Perry 52, OT
Defiance 39, Lima Shawnee 31
Dover 63, New Philadelphia 56
Doylestown Chippewa 49, Smithville 47
Elyria Cath. 60, Parma Normandy 23
Findlay 40, Oregon Clay 38
Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Arlington 31
Frankfort Adena 51, Piketon 41
Franklin Furnace Green 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 43
Ft. Loramie 75, New Bremen 28
Garfield Hts. Trinity 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 25
Germantown Valley View 61, Franklin 37
Glouster Trimble 53, Corning Miller 43
Hamilton 53, Cin. Winton Woods 51
Harrod Allen E. 45, Ada 44
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Ft. Jennings 32
Ironton St. Joseph 46, Portsmouth Clay 30
Johnstown Northridge 54, Heath 45
Kalida 42, Delphos St. John’s 40
Kettering Fairmont 64, Mason 36
Latham Western 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 43
Leetonia 43, Heartland Christian 27
Lexington 52, Ashland 41
Liberty Center 43, Defiance Tinora 37
Lima Bath 44, Elida 32
Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Delphos Jefferson 46
Lima Sr. 47, Tol. Whitmer 42
Linsly, W.Va. 51, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38
Lisbon Beaver 76, Richmond Edison 30
Lowellville 48, Sebring McKinley 27
McComb 36, Van Buren 26
McDonald 49, Mineral Ridge 28
Mechanicsburg 63, London Madison Plains 31
Middletown 53, Day. Dunbar 39
Middletown Fenwick 66, Cin. Hughes 61
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Mt. Vernon 32
Minford 50, Lucasville Valley 46
Monroe 48, Brookville 19
Monroeville 60, Plymouth 31
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Cory-Rawson 41
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56, Dola Hardin Northern 49
N. Baltimore 50, Leipsic 44
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40, Atwater Waterloo 36
Napoleon 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 19
Nelsonville-York 53, Athens 40
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Ashland Crestview 52
Newton Local 56, Ansonia 42
Northwestern, Pa. 59, Conneaut 13
Notre Dame Academy 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, St. Marys Memorial 42
Ottoville 39, Coldwater 36
Perrysburg 67, Holland Springfield 24
Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, New Boston Glenwood 52
Portsmouth W. 68, Beaver Eastern 47
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48, Fayetteville-Perry 37
Rittman 59, West Salem Northwestern 46
Russia 49, Sidney Fairlawn 31
S. Adams, Ind. 46, Rockford Parkway 44
S. Webster 40, Oak Hill 29
Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Leesburg Fairfield 44
Sidney Lehman 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46
Southeastern 64, Williamsport Westfall 49
Spencerville 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 34
Spring. Cath. Cent. 86, Spring. NE 27
Steubenville 57, Brooke, W.Va. 28
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Weir, W.Va. 39
Struthers 58, Girard 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 27
Sylvania Southview 79, Maumee 36
Troy Christian 34, Legacy Christian 33, OT
Van Wert 33, Wapakoneta 23
Vanlue 38, Pandora-Gilboa 21
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16
W. Jefferson 30, Cedarville 18
W. Union 69, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44
Wahama, W.Va. 46, Crown City S. Gallia 23
Warren Harding 59, Youngs. Ursuline 45
Wauseon 50, Stryker 15
Wheelersburg 56, Waverly 25
Wintersville Indian Creek 72, Rayland Buckeye 26
Wooster 44, Mansfield Sr. 28
Route 49 Classic=
Antwerp 51, Edon 42
