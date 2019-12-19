Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 61, Bluestone 50
Bishop O’Connell 51, George Mason 46
Blue Ridge School 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
Brookville 51, William Campbell 45
Cape Henry Collegiate 63, Green Run 48
Dan River 69, Tunstall 36
Deep Run 61, Atlee 48
Fairfax 65, McLean 40
Fishburne Military 77, Grace Christian 61
Floyd County 93, Patrick County 69
Grassfield 68, Tallwood 55
Grove Avenue Baptist 43, Guardian Christian 41
Indian River 74, Hickory 63
Jefferson Forest 66, Gretna 56
Kecoughtan 101, Warwick 47
King William 73, Essex 45
King’s Fork High School 86, Western Branch 75
Lakeland 62, Nansemond River 57
Lancaster 66, Nandua 54
Laurel, Del. 71, Arcadia 68
Liberty-Bealeton 71, Spotsylvania 42
Lighthouse Academy 104, The New Community School 36
Lord Botetourt 74, Alleghany 60
Massaponax 51, Courtland 45
Maury 48, Churchland 44
New Covenant 60, The Covenant School 46
Norfolk Christian School 80, Gateway Christian 38
Northampton 79, Salisbury, Md. 51
Oscar Smith 95, Great Bridge 36
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 59, Council 56
Potomac Falls 69, Dominion 38
R.E. Lee-Staunton 49, Turner Ashby 48
Ridgeview 49, Castlewood 44
Riverheads 72, Bath County 36
Rockbridge County 49, Parry McCluer 44
Skyline 67, Clarke County 50
Stone Bridge 75, Heritage (Leesburg) 68
Tidewater Academy 59, StoneBridge School 48
Uniontown, Pa. 63, Central Virginia Home School 51
Upper St. Clair, Pa. 72, Woodberry Forest 51
Veritas Collegiate Academy 64, Avalon, Md. 52
Wakefield 60, TJ-Alexandria 42
Woodbridge 71, Annandale 69
Ralph Crockett Holiday Classic=
Henrico 91, Manchester 45
J.R. Tucker 67, Clover Hill 41
Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic=
Blue Bracket=
Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn. 82, Honaker 61
Green Bracket=
Union 72, Johnson Central, Ky. 70
Yellow Bracket=
Saltillo, Miss. 56, Eastside 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mount Vernon vs. Washington-Lee, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 44, Bluestone 34
Centreville 52, Falls Church 39
Chancellor 60, Riverbend 36
Chatham Hall 49, Martinsville 46
Cherokee, Tenn. 37, Rye Cove 18
Churchland 45, Maury 42
Dan River 39, Tunstall 38
Eastern Montgomery 45, James River-Buchanan 23
Episcopal 51, St. Andrew’s, Md. 42
Floyd County 67, Auburn 42
Franklin County 48, Cave Spring 35
Giles 71, Narrows 22
Grafton 69, New Kent 43
Grassfield 52, Tallwood 22
Grundy 61, Mount View, W.Va. 15
Indian River 43, Hickory 37
James Monroe 86, Armstrong 54
King William 61, Essex 22
Lafayette 38, Bruton 14
Lakeland 61, Nansemond River 27
Lancaster 70, Nandua 8
Laurel, Del. 56, Arcadia 12
Lee High 47, George Mason 44
Lee-Springfield 47, George Mason 44
Liberty-Bealeton 50, Spotsylvania 47
Maggie L. Walker GS 55, Walsingham Academy 49
Magna Vista 40, Bassett 5
Massaponax 61, Courtland 28
New Covenant 36, Veritas Classic Christian School 18
Northumberland 53, Charles City County High School 36
Oscar Smith 71, Great Bridge 70
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48, Salem 38
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 52, Alleghany 42
Potomac Falls 42, Dominion 31
Potomac School 49, Holton Arms, Md. 30
Riverheads 59, Bath County 26
Rockbridge County 46, Parry McCluer 40
Seton School 72, The Covenant School 47
StoneBridge School 34, Tidewater Academy 31
Surry County 64, Washington & Lee 30
Turner Ashby 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44
Wakefield 49, TJ-Alexandria 31
Wakefield School 39, Fresta Valley Christian School 34
Warhill 41, Poquoson 15
Warwick 47, Kecoughtan 33
Washington-Lee 50, Mount Vernon 42
Western Branch 53, King’s Fork High School 44
William Fleming 62, Northside 39
Woodgrove 68, Stone Bridge 26
York 41, Jamestown 31
Arby’s Holiday Hoops Tournament=
Gate City 53, Sullivan South, Tenn. 48
Riverdale, Tenn. 44, Virginia High 28
Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest=
Blacksburg 47, Graham 25
Radford 55, James Monroe 27
KSA Holiday Classic=
Chartiers Valley, Pa. 61, Edison 53
Seffner Christian, Fla. 82, Covington 22
St. Joseph’s Academy, Mo. 54, Central – Wise 44
Portsmouth Christian Holiday Classic=
Hampton Roads 71, Suffolk Christian Academy 22
Portsmouth Christian 38, Greenbrier Christian 32
Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic=
Green Bracket=
Union 66, Buckhorn, Ky. 30
Red Bracket=
Notre Dame, Tenn. 63, Richlands 42
Phelps, Ky. 75, Eastside 65, OT
Ridgeview 50, Leslie Co., Ky. 38
Yellow Bracket=
Station Camp, Tenn. 58, Honaker 43
White House-Heritage, Tenn. 54, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairfax vs. McLean, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.