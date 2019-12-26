Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 58, Huntington, La. 39
C. Milton Wright 67, Pasadena Chesapeake 63
Stephen Decatur 64, Delmarva Christian, Del. 60
Boo Williams=
Gold=
Bishop McNamara 67, Norview, Va. 38
Lake Taylor, Va. 62, Good Counsel 46
Mountain Ridge Tournament=
University, W.Va. 59, Allegany 32
Oakton Holiday Classic=
Holy Child 55, Justice High School, Va. 38
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 84, Paint Branch 52
Baltimore Catholic 58, Huntingtown 52
C. Milton Wright 62, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 53
Calvert 46, Walkersville 43
Caravel Academy, Del. 71, Saint Paul’s Boys 40
Centennial 71, Magruder 66
Central 57, Lackey 54
Deep Run, Va. 68, Pikesville 50
Delmar, Del. 62, Mardela 57
Dover, Del. 66, Wicomico 50
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 57, Frederick 32
Georgetown Prep 68, Stephen Decatur 49
James M. Bennett 62, Polytech, Del. 51
Laurel, Del. 91, Washington 67
Manchester Valley 80, Fallston 37
Meade 59, La Plata 48
North Point 64, Gwynn Park 52
Potomac, Va. 63, Oakdale 58
Reservoir 73, Bethesda 65
South River 66, Long Reach 63
Thomas Stone 76, Parkdale 62
Westlake 79, C. H. Flowers 60
Fort Hill High School Tournament=
Allegany 68, Silver Oak Academy 67
George Long Holiday Hoops=
Wakefield, Va. 78, Thurgood Marshall 56
