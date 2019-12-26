Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Scores

December 26, 2019 11:11 pm
 
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 58, Huntington, La. 39

C. Milton Wright 67, Pasadena Chesapeake 63

Stephen Decatur 64, Delmarva Christian, Del. 60

Boo Williams=

Gold=

Bishop McNamara 67, Norview, Va. 38

Lake Taylor, Va. 62, Good Counsel 46

Mountain Ridge Tournament=

University, W.Va. 59, Allegany 32

Oakton Holiday Classic=

Holy Child 55, Justice High School, Va. 38

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 84, Paint Branch 52

Baltimore Catholic 58, Huntingtown 52

C. Milton Wright 62, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 53

Calvert 46, Walkersville 43

Caravel Academy, Del. 71, Saint Paul’s Boys 40

Centennial 71, Magruder 66

Central 57, Lackey 54

Deep Run, Va. 68, Pikesville 50

Delmar, Del. 62, Mardela 57

Dover, Del. 66, Wicomico 50

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 57, Frederick 32

Georgetown Prep 68, Stephen Decatur 49

James M. Bennett 62, Polytech, Del. 51

Laurel, Del. 91, Washington 67

Manchester Valley 80, Fallston 37

Meade 59, La Plata 48

North Point 64, Gwynn Park 52

Potomac, Va. 63, Oakdale 58

Reservoir 73, Bethesda 65

South River 66, Long Reach 63

Thomas Stone 76, Parkdale 62

Westlake 79, C. H. Flowers 60

Fort Hill High School Tournament=

Allegany 68, Silver Oak Academy 67

George Long Holiday Hoops=

Wakefield, Va. 78, Thurgood Marshall 56

