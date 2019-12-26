Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 75, Prince Edward County 48
Deep Run 68, Pikesville, Md. 50
J.I. Burton 71, Chilhowie 58
J.R. Tucker 56, Matoaca 47
Lake Braddock 100, C.D. Hylton 66
Langley 51, Briar Woods 47
Lee High 55, Grundy 54
Martinsville 54, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 48
Meadowbrook 83, Woodbridge 67
Northwest Halifax, N.C. 61, Greensville County 57
Potomac 63, Oakdale, Md. 58
Bulldog Bash Holiday Classic=
Potomac School 72, James Robinson 55
Westfield 65, Seton School 62
Yorktown 74, Battlefield 70
Crossover Christmas Holiday Showcase=
Hampton 57, Churchland 56
Indian River 59, Lake Taylor 50
John Champe 57, Maury 54
Kempsville 70, Granby 53
Norcom 51, Kellam 47
Norview 55, Bethel 41
Cumberland Holiday Tournament=
Cumberland 72, Monticello 64
Cyclone Classic=
Hanover 79, Eastern View 71
Massaponax 66, Liberty-Bealeton 48
George Long Holiday Hoops=
Colonial Forge 64, Osbourn 52
Lex. Bryan Station, Ky. 55, Washington-Lee 40
South County 77, South Lakes 63
Wakefield 78, Thurgood Marshall, Md. 56
Glen Allen Tournament=
Atlee 68, Glen Allen 46
Douglas Freeman 54, Powhatan 24
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Dan River 73, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 34
GW-Danville 76, Faith Christian-Roanoke 20
Green Run 80, Westover Christian 23
Magna Vista 64, Carlisle 63
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Henrico 74, Midlothian 38
Holiday Classic=
National Division=
Torrey Pines, Calif. 46, Bishop O’Connell 36
Joe Cascio Tournament=
Annandale 64, McLean 53
Chantilly 72, Lee High 50
Falls Church 64, George Mason 44
Forest Park 54, Herndon 49
Joe Ellis Tournament=
Jamestown 57, Tidewater Academy 40
Surry County 58, Northampton 49
K-Guard Holiday Classic=
Broadway 64, William Fleming 57
Cave Spring 76, Floyd County 53
Lord Botetourt 54, Hidden Valley 45
Salem 60, Jefferson Forest 51
PCHS Holiday Classic=
Frank Cox 55, Isle of Wight Academy 43
Hampton Roads 53, Hampton Christian 39
Peninsula Catholic 64, Hickory 55
Tri-City Holiday Classic=
Hopewell 77, Church Hill Academy 43
Prince George 78, TJ-Richmond 62
Varina 81, Carver Academy 27
York High School Winter Classic=
Denbigh 68, Northumberland 28
Mathews 60, York 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eden Morehead, N.C. 68, Martinsville 37
Boo Williams=
Black=
Booker T. Washington 55, Bayside 49
Heritage-Newport News 45, Surry County 40
Landstown 43, Gloucester 34
Midlothian 50, Deep Creek 47
Blue=
Atlee 65, Oscar Smith 44
Catholic High School of Va Beach 39, Grassfield 37
Jamestown 36, Norcom 30
Lakeland 67, Green Run 32
Bronze=
Bethel 55, Woodrow Wilson 33
Hanover 55, Chancellor 35
Kellam 59, Colonial Forge 51
King’s Fork High School 43, Salem 33
Gold=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 67, Norview 38
Lake Taylor 62, Good Counsel, Md. 46
Ramsay, Ala. 85, Princess Anne 35
Orange=
Life Christian 67, Norfolk Academy 47
Veritas Collegiate Academy 67, Shenandoah Valley Christian 22
Red=
Caroline 46, Amelia County 40
Churchland 50, Phoebus 33
Huguenot 41, Middleburg Academy 25
Tallwood 49, Armstrong 41
Silver=
Hampton 70, T.C. Williams 45
Miller School 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61
Potomac 59, St. Annes-Belfield 43
Pulaski County 59, Menchville 56
Highland-Monterey 53, Norfolk Christian School 16
Cyclone Classic=
Louisa 64, Mountain View 40
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Magna Vista 54, GW-Danville 26
Joe Cascio Tournament=
Falls Church 46, Park View-Sterling 31
George Mason 43, Mount Vernon 32
Potomac School 62, TJ-Alexandria 17
West Potomac 60, Woodgrove 48
Lady Knights’ Classic=
Glen Allen 50, Manchester 47
James River-Midlothian 53, Massaponax 38
Thomas Dale 52, Riverbend 34
West Springfield 56, Matoaca 51, OT
Morehead Christmas Tournament=
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 60, Dan River 44
Oakton Holiday Classic=
Holy Child, Md. 55, Justice High School 38
James Robinson 56, Patriot 54
Lake Braddock 57, Wakefield 40
Oakton 59, John Champe 39
Yorktown 57, Annandale 36
Rebel Round Ball Holiday Tournament=
Bishop O’Connell 58, Chantilly 42
Fairfax 45, Battlefield 42
George Marshall 45, Hayfield 40
Langley 44, Flint Hill School 28
___
