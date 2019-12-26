Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian 75, Prince Edward County 48

Deep Run 68, Pikesville, Md. 50

J.I. Burton 71, Chilhowie 58

Advertisement

J.R. Tucker 56, Matoaca 47

Lake Braddock 100, C.D. Hylton 66

Langley 51, Briar Woods 47

Lee High 55, Grundy 54

Martinsville 54, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 48

Meadowbrook 83, Woodbridge 67

Northwest Halifax, N.C. 61, Greensville County 57

Potomac 63, Oakdale, Md. 58

Bulldog Bash Holiday Classic=

Potomac School 72, James Robinson 55

Westfield 65, Seton School 62

Yorktown 74, Battlefield 70

Crossover Christmas Holiday Showcase=

Hampton 57, Churchland 56

Indian River 59, Lake Taylor 50

John Champe 57, Maury 54

Kempsville 70, Granby 53

Norcom 51, Kellam 47

Norview 55, Bethel 41

Cumberland Holiday Tournament=

Cumberland 72, Monticello 64

Cyclone Classic=

Hanover 79, Eastern View 71

Massaponax 66, Liberty-Bealeton 48

George Long Holiday Hoops=

Colonial Forge 64, Osbourn 52

Lex. Bryan Station, Ky. 55, Washington-Lee 40

South County 77, South Lakes 63

Wakefield 78, Thurgood Marshall, Md. 56

Glen Allen Tournament=

Atlee 68, Glen Allen 46

Douglas Freeman 54, Powhatan 24

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Dan River 73, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 34

GW-Danville 76, Faith Christian-Roanoke 20

Green Run 80, Westover Christian 23

Magna Vista 64, Carlisle 63

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Henrico 74, Midlothian 38

Holiday Classic=

National Division=

Torrey Pines, Calif. 46, Bishop O’Connell 36

Joe Cascio Tournament=

Annandale 64, McLean 53

Chantilly 72, Lee High 50

Falls Church 64, George Mason 44

Forest Park 54, Herndon 49

Joe Ellis Tournament=

Jamestown 57, Tidewater Academy 40

Surry County 58, Northampton 49

K-Guard Holiday Classic=

Broadway 64, William Fleming 57

Cave Spring 76, Floyd County 53

Lord Botetourt 54, Hidden Valley 45

Salem 60, Jefferson Forest 51

PCHS Holiday Classic=

Frank Cox 55, Isle of Wight Academy 43

Hampton Roads 53, Hampton Christian 39

Peninsula Catholic 64, Hickory 55

Tri-City Holiday Classic=

Hopewell 77, Church Hill Academy 43

Prince George 78, TJ-Richmond 62

Varina 81, Carver Academy 27

York High School Winter Classic=

Denbigh 68, Northumberland 28

Mathews 60, York 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eden Morehead, N.C. 68, Martinsville 37

Boo Williams=

Black=

Booker T. Washington 55, Bayside 49

Heritage-Newport News 45, Surry County 40

Landstown 43, Gloucester 34

Midlothian 50, Deep Creek 47

Blue=

Atlee 65, Oscar Smith 44

Catholic High School of Va Beach 39, Grassfield 37

Jamestown 36, Norcom 30

Lakeland 67, Green Run 32

Bronze=

Bethel 55, Woodrow Wilson 33

Hanover 55, Chancellor 35

Kellam 59, Colonial Forge 51

King’s Fork High School 43, Salem 33

Gold=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 67, Norview 38

Lake Taylor 62, Good Counsel, Md. 46

Ramsay, Ala. 85, Princess Anne 35

Orange=

Life Christian 67, Norfolk Academy 47

Veritas Collegiate Academy 67, Shenandoah Valley Christian 22

Red=

Caroline 46, Amelia County 40

Churchland 50, Phoebus 33

Huguenot 41, Middleburg Academy 25

Tallwood 49, Armstrong 41

Silver=

Hampton 70, T.C. Williams 45

Miller School 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61

Potomac 59, St. Annes-Belfield 43

Pulaski County 59, Menchville 56

Highland-Monterey 53, Norfolk Christian School 16

Cyclone Classic=

Louisa 64, Mountain View 40

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Magna Vista 54, GW-Danville 26

Joe Cascio Tournament=

Falls Church 46, Park View-Sterling 31

George Mason 43, Mount Vernon 32

Potomac School 62, TJ-Alexandria 17

West Potomac 60, Woodgrove 48

Lady Knights’ Classic=

Glen Allen 50, Manchester 47

James River-Midlothian 53, Massaponax 38

Thomas Dale 52, Riverbend 34

West Springfield 56, Matoaca 51, OT

Morehead Christmas Tournament=

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 60, Dan River 44

Oakton Holiday Classic=

Holy Child, Md. 55, Justice High School 38

James Robinson 56, Patriot 54

Lake Braddock 57, Wakefield 40

Oakton 59, John Champe 39

Yorktown 57, Annandale 36

Rebel Round Ball Holiday Tournament=

Bishop O’Connell 58, Chantilly 42

Fairfax 45, Battlefield 42

George Marshall 45, Hayfield 40

Langley 44, Flint Hill School 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.