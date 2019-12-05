Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed 2B Dilson Herrera to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded OF Jake Marisnick to the N.Y. Mets for LHP Blake Taylor and OF Kenedy Corona.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Omar Narváez to Milwaukee for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Mike Moustakas to a four-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Zach Sieler. Claimed C Hroniss Grasu off waivers from Tennessee. Signed G Will Holden to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released P Matt Wile from the practice squad. Signed P Jack Fox to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Myles Jack on IR. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Darrel Williams on IR. Signed DB Alex Brown from the practice squad and TE Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT P.J. Johnson and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Quentin Poling and OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Signed DB Jordan Brown, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Chris Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Tremon Smith and WR Marken Michel to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Jonathan Kongbo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Matt Tennyson on IR, retroactive to Tuesday.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed M Haris Medunjanin.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced it is adding a franchise next season in Grand Rapids, Mich. to be known as Grand Rapids FC.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jessica Trautman assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

