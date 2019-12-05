Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Dilson Herrera on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded OF Jake Marisnick to the N.Y. Mets for LHP Blake Taylor and OF Kenedy Corona.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Cal Eldred pitching coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, Rusty Kuntz first base coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach and Rafael Belliard special assignment coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Omar Narváez to Milwaukee for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF Mike Moustakas on a four-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrett Parker and INF Max Moroff on minor league contracts.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Sean Hughes, RHP Ryan Mordecai and LHP Hayden Wheeler to contract extensions.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Grant Black to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the American Association for INF Carlos Garcia.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS – Exercised the 2020 contract options on OF Alfredo Marte, RHP Dylan Brammer, INF Conrad Gregor, RHP Eduard Reyes, OF Jay Gonzalez, OF David Harris, 1B/C Richard Stock, RHP Reece Karalus, RHP Brendan Butler, INF Emilio Guerrero, INF Santiago Chirino, OF Trey Martin, RHP Austin Glorious, RHP Matt Dallas, RHP Chris Tessetore, LHP Anthony Auletta, C/INF Chase Smartt, OF Demetrius Moorer, catcher Jason Agresti, INF Andrew Dundon, RHP Matt Vogel, RHP Justin Brantley, INF Nelson Ward and C/INF Isaac Wenrich. Declined the options on RHP Lendy Castillo and RHP Jorge Perez.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Yeudy Garcia and RHP Frank Mosciatello.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF Julio Gonzalez, RHP Jake Cousins, RHP Orlando Rodriguez, RHP Jumpei Akanuma, RPH Connor Eller, RHP Trevin Eubanks, LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Erik Martinez, RHP Matt Miller, RHP Thomas Nicoll, LHP Connor Reed, LHP Aaron Rozek RHP Dylan Stutsman, LHP Darrell Thompson, C Gian Martinelli, UT Chase Dawson, INF Qunicy Nieporte, INF Luis Roman, INF Matt Rose, OF Clint Hardy, OF Dylan Jones, RHP Jack Landwehr and RHP Payton Lobdell. Declined the options on SS Jimmy Galusky and OF Connor Oliver.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Terrence Pinkston, INF Chase Slone, LHP John Havird, LHP Nick Wegmann, RHP Eliot Forde, RHP James Meeker, LHP Zach Reid, RHP Jesus Balaguer, RHP Nick Gallagher, RHP Michael Austin, RHP Zach Strecker and RHP Matt Marsili. Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF J.J. Fernandez, INF Alex Murphy, INF Stephen Lohr, OF Hector Roa, RHP Carter Johnson, C Lucas Herbert, LHP B.J. Sabol and INF J.R. Davis. Declined the options on RHP A.J. Bogucki, RHP Troy Terzi, RHP Zach Harvey, RHP Dillon Sunnafrank, and catcher Dom DeRenzo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Jonathan Bullard on IR. Claimed TE Dan Arnold off waivers from New Orleans.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Zach Sieler. Claimed C Hroniss Grasu off waivers from Tennessee. Signed G Will Holden to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released P Matt Wile from the practice squad. Signed P Jack Fox to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Myles Jack on IR. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Darrel Williams on IR. Signed DB Alex Brown from the practice squad and TE Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT P.J. Johnson and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Tanner Volson to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Quentin Poling and OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Signed DB Jordan Brown, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Chris Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Tremon Smith and WR Marken Michel to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Jonathan Kongbo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Matt Tennyson on IR, retroactive to Tuesday.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Tobias Geisser to Ev Zug (National League-Switzerland).

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned F Matthew Gaudreau to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah LW Garrett Klotz 13 games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed M Jeff Larentowicz.

CINCINNATI — Signed M Haris Medunjanin.

DALLAS — Acquired M Thiago Santos on permanent transfer from Palmeiras (Serie A-Brazil) and signed him.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced it is adding a franchise next season in Grand Rapids, Mich. to be known as Grand Rapids FC.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jessica Trautman assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

