The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

December 12, 2019 4:58 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHELTICS — Acquired OF Buddy Reed from San Diego as the player to be named in a previous trade.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Ben Sestanovich assistant general manager, player development.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Josh Bard bullpen coach; Connor McGuinness assistant pitching coach; and Danny Lehmann game planning and communications coach.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated OT Jonah Williams from the PUP list. Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad. Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand on IR. Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Scott Milanovich coach.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Fired coach Corey Chamblin. Named Ryan Dinwiddie coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Oliwer Kaski from the Detroit Red Wings for D Kyle Wood.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina and D Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nathan Walker to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Signed F Ralph Cuddemi to a professional tryout contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Zico Bailey from the LA Galaxy for Cincinnati’s natural 2020 fourth-round MLS superdraft selection.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Re-signed F Jordan Hamilton. Agreed to terms with G Matt Lampson.

LA GALAXY — Re-signed D Daniel Steres.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Paul Fernie head of scouting.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Jordan Bender.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Named Charlie Harbison associate head coach/defense and Erik Link special teams coordinator.

SHENANDOAH — Named Emma Rogers women’s assistant lacrosse coach.

