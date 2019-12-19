Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Martin Perez to a one-year contract.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Brad Holman minor league pitching coordinator; Matt LeCroy minor league quality control coordinator; Michael Tejera pitching coach for Fresno (PCL); Billy Gardner Jr. manager and Sam Narron pitching coach for Harrisburg (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach of Fredericksburg (Carolina); Mario Lisson manager, Jorge Mejia hitting coach, Pat Rice pitching coach for Hagerstown (SAL); Patrick Anderson manager of Auburn (NYP); and Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Stolmy Pimentel assistant pitching coach for the DSL Nationals.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Karl Craigie and LHP Scott Sebald to contract extensions.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Fishberg to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Jett Manning.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Added C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum from the player pool.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — signed DB Bryce Bartlett, DL Dwayne Beckford, DL Darrell Brown, RB Devontae Jackson and WR Malik Richards.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Eric Comrie off waivers from Detroit.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Agreed to terms with F Max Willman on a professional tryout contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Bill Tuiloma to a multiyear contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired F Makenzy Doniak from Utah for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

DREW — Named Alyssa Broccoli director of volleyball and women’s volleyball coach.

MEMPHIS — Men’s basketball C James Wiseman announced he has withdrawn from school.

WILLIAM PENN — Named Tucker Black women’s wrestling coach.

