Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

December 19, 2019 10:30 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Brad Holman minor league pitching coordinator; Matt LeCroy minor league quality control coordinator; Michael Tejera pitching coach for Fresno (PCL); Billy Gardner Jr. manager and Sam Narron pitching coach for Harrisburg (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach of Fredericksburg (Carolina); Mario Lisson manager, Jorge Mejia hitting coach, Pat Rice pitching coach for Hagerstown (SAL); Patrick Anderson manager of Auburn (NYP); and Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Stolmy Pimentel assistant pitching coach for the DSL Nationals.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Karl Craigie and LHP Scott Sebald to contract extensions.

Advertisement

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Fishberg to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Jett Manning.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Added C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum from the player pool.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — signed DB Bryce Bartlett, DL Dwayne Beckford, DL Darrell Brown, RB Devontae Jackson and WR Malik Richards.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

DALLAS STARS — Assinged F Tye Felhaber from the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Eric Comrie off waivers from Detroit.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Agreed to terms with F Max Willman on a professional tryout contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Bill Tuiloma to a multiyear contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired F Makenzy Doniak from Utah for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

REIGN FC — Announced the franchise was acquired by the OL Groupe. Announced Jean-Michel Aulas will serve as chairman of the club’s board of directors.

COLLEGE

DREW — Named Alyssa Broccoli director of volleyball and women’s volleyball coach.

MEMPHIS — Men’s basketball C James Wiseman announced he has withdrawn from school.

WILLIAM PENN — Named Tucker Black women’s wrestling coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims