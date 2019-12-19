Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Wade Miley to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Brad Holman minor league pitching coordinator; Matt LeCroy minor league quality control coordinator; Michael Tejera pitching coach for Fresno (PCL); Billy Gardner Jr. manager and Sam Narron pitching coach for Harrisburg (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach of Fredericksburg (Carolina); Mario Lisson manager, Jorge Mejia hitting coach, Pat Rice pitching coach for Hagerstown (SAL); Patrick Anderson manager of Auburn (NYP); and Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Stolmy Pimentel assistant pitching coach for the DSL Nationals.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Karl Craigie and LHP Scott Sebald to contract extensions.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Fishberg to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed SS Jett Manning.
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Added C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum from the player pool.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — signed DB Bryce Bartlett, DL Dwayne Beckford, DL Darrell Brown, RB Devontae Jackson and WR Malik Richards.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.
DALLAS STARS — Assinged F Tye Felhaber from the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Eric Comrie off waivers from Detroit.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Agreed to terms with F Max Willman on a professional tryout contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Bill Tuiloma to a multiyear contract extension.
|National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired F Makenzy Doniak from Utah for a 2021 second-round draft pick.
REIGN FC — Announced the franchise was acquired by the OL Groupe. Announced Jean-Michel Aulas will serve as chairman of the club’s board of directors.
DREW — Named Alyssa Broccoli director of volleyball and women’s volleyball coach.
MEMPHIS — Men’s basketball C James Wiseman announced he has withdrawn from school.
WILLIAM PENN — Named Tucker Black women’s wrestling coach.
