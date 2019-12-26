Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

December 26, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced G Brandon Goodwin was transferrer to Atlanta (NBA).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Removed LB Josh Smith from the practice squad.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Kevin Poulin to a professional tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

WASHINGTON — Junior QB Jacob Eason announced he will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina