Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced G Brandon Goodwin was transferrer to Atlanta (NBA).

FOOTBALL National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Removed LB Josh Smith from the practice squad.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Kevin Poulin to a professional tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

WASHINGTON — Junior QB Jacob Eason announced he will enter the NFL draft.

