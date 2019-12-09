Timberwolves-Lakers, Box

MINNESOTA (125)

Okogie 4-8 7-7 18, Covington 4-8 5-5 16, Towns 7-16 4-5 19, Wiggins 8-15 2-3 19, Culver 5-6 1-2 12, Bates-Diop 4-5 1-2 11, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 1-2 0-0 3, Teague 5-11 0-0 12, Napier 5-9 2-2 13, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-85 22-26 125.

L.A. LAKERS (142)

James 12-20 2-2 32, Davis 20-29 10-10 50, McGee 3-3 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 2-2 9, Green 4-6 0-0 12, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 3-7 0-0 7, Howard 3-5 2-2 8, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Caruso 6-11 2-4 16, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 55-94 18-20 142.

Minnesota 31 34 38 22—125 L.A. Lakers 39 34 37 32—142

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 15-37 (Covington 3-4, Okogie 3-5, Teague 2-3, Bates-Diop 2-3, Culver 1-1, Reid 1-2, Napier 1-4, Wiggins 1-5, Towns 1-7, Dieng 0-1, Graham 0-1, Bell 0-1), L.A. Lakers 14-31 (James 6-8, Green 4-6, Caruso 2-3, Kuzma 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Cook 0-1, Howard 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Davis 0-2, Daniels 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Bell 6), L.A. Lakers 41 (Green 8). Assists_Minnesota 27 (Towns 8), L.A. Lakers 32 (James 13). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, L.A. Lakers 19. Technicals_Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Delay of game). A_18,997 (18,997).

