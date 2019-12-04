Timberwolves-Mavericks, Box

MINNESOTA (114)

Okogie 2-5 2-2 7, Covington 8-13 0-0 22, Towns 10-19 3-4 26, Wiggins 7-24 9-11 26, Culver 4-10 2-2 11, Bates-Diop 3-3 0-0 8, Bell 0-1 2-2 2, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Napier 0-3 2-2 2, Teague 0-5 3-3 3, Graham 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 37-89 23-26 114.

DALLAS (121)

Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Porzingis 7-15 3-4 19, Powell 9-9 4-5 24, Doncic 8-22 5-8 22, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 2-2 7, Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, Kleber 4-6 2-2 12, Curry 3-8 2-2 8, Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Brunson 7-8 0-0 16. Totals 46-92 18-23 121.

Minnesota 25 31 28 30—114 Dallas 30 23 27 41—121

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 17-38 (Covington 6-10, Towns 3-5, Wiggins 3-8, Bates-Diop 2-2, Okogie 1-2, Graham 1-3, Culver 1-4, Napier 0-2, Teague 0-2), Dallas 11-37 (Powell 2-2, Brunson 2-3, Kleber 2-4, Porzingis 2-6, Jackson 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Doncic 1-8, Finney-Smith 0-2, Curry 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 44 (Towns 9), Dallas 45 (Doncic 7). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Towns 7), Dallas 24 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Dallas 16. Technicals_Doncic. A_19,671 (19,200).

