Timberwolves-Suns, Box

December 9, 2019 11:27 pm
 
MINNESOTA (109)

Okogie 3-8 2-2 8, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Towns 12-18 7-9 33, Wiggins 8-18 6-7 23, Culver 2-4 2-3 6, Bates-Diop 1-4 0-0 2, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 2-5 0-0 4, Napier 3-5 0-0 7, Teague 6-14 3-4 16, Graham 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 40-85 23-29 109.

PHOENIX (125)

Oubre Jr. 8-15 6-6 24, Saric 7-11 4-5 20, Kaminsky 2-4 0-0 6, Rubio 6-16 2-2 16, Booker 11-20 1-2 26, Bridges 3-7 2-2 9, C.Johnson 4-8 0-0 10, Diallo 1-3 0-0 2, Baynes 5-10 0-0 12, Okobo 0-0 0-2 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-95 15-19 125.

Minnesota 31 33 21 24—109
Phoenix 33 28 33 31—125

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-22 (Towns 2-4, Graham 1-1, Teague 1-2, Napier 1-3, Wiggins 1-5, Dieng 0-1, Culver 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Covington 0-4), Phoenix 16-40 (Booker 3-7, Rubio 2-2, Kaminsky 2-3, Saric 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-6, C.Johnson 2-6, Baynes 2-7, Bridges 1-2, Jerome 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 45 (Towns 15), Phoenix 42 (Saric 9). Assists_Minnesota 14 (Wiggins, Teague 4), Phoenix 31 (Rubio 14). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Phoenix 23. A_13,230 (18,422).

