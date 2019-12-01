Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Titans-Colts Stats

December 1, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tennessee 7 0 10 14—31
Indianapolis 7 3 7 0—17
First Quarter

Ind_Doyle 21 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 11:03.

Ten_Humphries 13 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 5:05.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 28, 6:07.

Third Quarter

Ind_Hines 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:23.

Advertisement

Ten_Henry 13 run (Succop kick), 5:52.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ten_FG Succop 31, 4:26.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_T.Smith 63 blocked field goal return (Succop kick), 5:02.

Ten_Raymond 40 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 3:02.

A_60,361.

___

Ten Ind
First downs 15 22
Total Net Yards 292 391
Rushes-yards 30-154 24-82
Passing 138 309
Punt Returns 2-8 2-32
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-15
Interceptions Ret. 2-37 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-22-0 25-40-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-44 3-10
Punts 5-48.8 3-49.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-33 6-40
Time of Possession 27:29 32:31

___

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 26-149, Tannehill 4-5. Indianapolis, Wilkins 11-47, Hines 4-22, Williams 8-14, Brissett 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 17-22-0-182. Indianapolis, Brissett 25-40-2-319.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, A.Brown 3-45, Firkser 3-22, Henry 3-17, Hollister 2-13, J.Smith 2-0, Raymond 1-40, C.Davis 1-23, Humphries 1-13, D.Lewis 1-9. Indianapolis, Pascal 7-109, Doyle 6-73, M.Johnson 4-55, Travis 2-31, Hines 2-18, Wilkins 2-9, Dulin 1-13, Williams 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Vinatieri 55.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7