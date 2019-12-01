Titans-Colts Stats

|Tennessee
|7
|0
|10
|14—31
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|7
|0—17
|First Quarter
Ind_Doyle 21 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 11:03.
Ten_Humphries 13 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 5:05.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 28, 6:07.
Ind_Hines 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:23.
Ten_Henry 13 run (Succop kick), 5:52.
Ten_FG Succop 31, 4:26.
Ten_T.Smith 63 blocked field goal return (Succop kick), 5:02.
Ten_Raymond 40 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 3:02.
A_60,361.
___
|Ten
|Ind
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|292
|391
|Rushes-yards
|30-154
|24-82
|Passing
|138
|309
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|2-32
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-37
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-22-0
|25-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-44
|3-10
|Punts
|5-48.8
|3-49.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-33
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|27:29
|32:31
___
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 26-149, Tannehill 4-5. Indianapolis, Wilkins 11-47, Hines 4-22, Williams 8-14, Brissett 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 17-22-0-182. Indianapolis, Brissett 25-40-2-319.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, A.Brown 3-45, Firkser 3-22, Henry 3-17, Hollister 2-13, J.Smith 2-0, Raymond 1-40, C.Davis 1-23, Humphries 1-13, D.Lewis 1-9. Indianapolis, Pascal 7-109, Doyle 6-73, M.Johnson 4-55, Travis 2-31, Hines 2-18, Wilkins 2-9, Dulin 1-13, Williams 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Vinatieri 55.
