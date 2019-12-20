Listen Live Sports

Titans will have Derrick Henry, not Jackson against Saints

December 20, 2019 6:59 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry practiced fully Friday for the Tennessee Titans, who will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a third straight game against the Saints.

Henry did not practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday. He ran for 86 yards in a loss to Houston despite not practicing at all last week leading up to the game.

Jackson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday for the first time since injuring a foot Dec. 1 in a win at Indianapolis. But he did not practice either Thursday or Friday. That leaves the Titans (8-6) short-handed in the secondary going against Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries also will miss a third straight game with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was added to the injury report Friday with a knee injury and is questionable.

