Title contender Lazio beats Cagliari 2-1 with late goals

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Lazio scored twice in stoppage time for a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Cagliari to keep alive its surprise Serie A title challenge on Monday.

Felipe Caicedo scored the winner eight minutes into added time with a leaping header after Luis Alberto equalized six minutes earlier.

Giovanni Simeone put Cagliari ahead with a volley seven minutes in.

With its eighth straight win, Lazio moved within three points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan and Juventus.

The Roman club won its only two Serie A titles in 1974 and 2000 and was not expected to be a contender this season.

Cagliari remained fifth after having a 13-match unbeaten streak ended.

Opposing fans clashed outside the stadium before kickoff.

Lazio, which was recently eliminated from the Europa League, meets Juventus in the Italian Super Cup on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

