Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Title contender Lazio beats Cagliari 2-1 with late goals

December 16, 2019 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Lazio scored twice in stoppage time for a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Cagliari to keep alive its surprise Serie A title challenge on Monday.

Felipe Caicedo scored the winner eight minutes into added time with a leaping header after Luis Alberto equalized six minutes earlier.

Giovanni Simeone put Cagliari ahead with a volley seven minutes in.

With its eighth straight win, Lazio moved within three points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan and Juventus.

Advertisement

The Roman club won its only two Serie A titles in 1974 and 2000 and was not expected to be a contender this season.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cagliari remained fifth after having a 13-match unbeaten streak ended.

Opposing fans clashed outside the stadium before kickoff.

Lazio, which was recently eliminated from the Europa League, meets Juventus in the Italian Super Cup on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment