Toledo looks to sweep Marshall

Marshall (2-5) vs. Toledo (6-2)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall seeks revenge on Toledo after dropping the first matchup in Huntington. The teams last went at it on Nov. 10, when the Rockets outshot Marshall 51.5 percent to 42.6 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to the 96-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Toledo’s Marreon Jackson has averaged 17.3 points, 6.8 assists and two steals while Luke Knapke has put up 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. For the Thundering Herd, Taevion Kinsey has averaged 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Jarrod West has put up 14.1 points and 2.7 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Marshall is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 57.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 16th among Division 1 teams. The Marshall defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th).

