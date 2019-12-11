Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tolefree scores 20, hits six 3-pointers for No. 21 Arkansas

December 11, 2019 9:40 pm
 
1 min read
      

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree had 20 points, A’tyanna Gaulden and Erynn Barnum scored 14 each, and No. 21 Arkansas ran away from Tulsa 91-41 on Wednesday night.

Tolefree remained hot from 3-point distance, making 6 of 10. She has made 13 of 22 3-pointers over the last three games. Barnum, a redshirt freshman forward, had her first career double-double, adding 12 rebounds to her 14 points.

Tulsa was hurt by a 9-minute, 15 second scoring drought in the first half. After the game was tied at 2, Arkansas went on an 18-0 run and Tulsa failed to score until Addison Richards made a layup with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Gaulden capped the first-half scoring with Arkansas leading 41-16.

The Golden Hurricane (3-7) missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% from the field overall. Arkansas (9-1) made 11 of 32 3-pointers and finished at 44% shooting overall. Arkansas had more bench points (46) and points in the paint (42) than Tulsa had total points.

Advertisement

Richards and KK Rodriguez scored 9 points each for Tulsa. Kendrian Elliott had 11 rebounds.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tolefree had a quiet first half, scoring two points. The second half was a different story as she made 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Three of her 3-pointers came in the first 3 ½ minutes of the third quarter as the Razorbacks had a 13-2 run to extend their lead to 36 points. The margin first reached 50 points, 84-34, with 2:49 to go in the game.

___

For more AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein