1. Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Michigan State, Tuesday.
2. Louisville (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Tuesday.
3. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.
4. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Colorado, Saturday.
5. Maryland (8-0) beat Marquette 84-63. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Wednesday.
6. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Ohio State, Wednesday.
7. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.
8. Gonzaga (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.
9. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.
10. Ohio State (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 6 North Carolina, Wednesday.
11. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.
12. Texas Tech (5-2) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.
13. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.
14. Arizona (8-0) vs. Wake Forest. Next: at No. 19 Baylor, Saturday.
15. Utah State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.
16. Memphis (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.
17. Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Wednesday.
18. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.
19. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.
20. VCU (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday.
21. Colorado (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Wednesday.
22. Villanova (5-2) beat La Salle 83-72. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Wednesday.
23. Washington (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota, Monday.
24. Florida (6-2) did not play. Next: at Butler, Saturday.
25. Xavier (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Wednesday.
