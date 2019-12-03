Monday

1. Louisville (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Michigan, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Colorado, Saturday.

3. Maryland (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Wednesday.

4. Michigan (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Louisville, Tuesday.

Advertisement

5. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

6. Ohio State (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 North Carolina, Wednesday.

7. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Ohio State, Wednesday.

8. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.

10. Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Michigan State, Tuesday.

11. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Duke, Tuesday.

12. Arizona (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Saturday.

13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.

14. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.

15. Memphis (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Tuesday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (7-1) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Tuesday.

18. Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

19. Dayton (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Tuesday.

20. Colorado (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Wednesday.

21. Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Wednesday.

22. Washington (6-1) beat South Dakota 75-55. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Wednesday.

23. Villanova (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Wednesday.

24. Butler (7-0) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.

25. Utah State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.