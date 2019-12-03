1. Louisville (7-0) vs. No. 4 Michigan. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Friday.
2. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Colorado, Saturday.
3. Maryland (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Wednesday.
4. Michigan (7-0) at No. 1 Louisville. Next: vs. Iowa, Friday.
5. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.
6. Ohio State (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 North Carolina, Wednesday.
7. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Ohio State, Wednesday.
8. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.
9. Gonzaga (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.
10. Duke (7-1) at No. 11 Michigan State. Next: at Virginia Tech, Friday.
11. Michigan State (5-2) vs. No. 10 Duke. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.
12. Arizona (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Saturday.
13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.
14. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.
15. Memphis (6-1) vs. Bradley. Next: at UAB, Saturday.
16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.
17. Florida State (7-1) at Indiana. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
18. Baylor (5-1) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.
19. Dayton (6-1) beat Houston Baptist 99-68. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Sunday.
20. Colorado (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Wednesday.
21. Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Wednesday.
22. Washington (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Wednesday.
23. Villanova (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Wednesday.
24. Butler (8-0) beat Mississippi 67-58. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.
25. Utah State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.