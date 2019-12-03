Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top 25 Fared

December 3, 2019 9:32 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tuesday

1. Louisville (8-0) beat No. 4 Michigan 58-43. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Friday.

2. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Colorado, Saturday.

3. Maryland (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Wednesday.

4. Michigan (7-1) lost to No. 1 Louisville 58-43. Next: vs. Iowa, Friday.

5. Virginia (7-0) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

6. Ohio State (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 North Carolina, Wednesday.

7. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Ohio State, Wednesday.

8. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Wednesday.

10. Duke (7-1) at No. 11 Michigan State. Next: at Virginia Tech, Friday.

11. Michigan State (5-2) vs. No. 10 Duke. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

12. Arizona (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Saturday.

13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.

14. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.

15. Memphis (6-1) vs. Bradley. Next: at UAB, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (7-1) at Indiana. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

18. Baylor (6-1) beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-46. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.

19. Dayton (6-1) beat Houston Baptist 99-68. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Sunday.

20. Colorado (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Wednesday.

21. Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Wednesday.

22. Washington (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Wednesday.

23. Villanova (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Wednesday.

24. Butler (8-0) beat Mississippi 67-58. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

25. Utah State (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose State, Wednesday.

