1. Louisville (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Friday.
2. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Colorado, Saturday.
3. Maryland (8-0) vs. Notre Dame. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.
4. Michigan (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Friday.
5. Virginia (7-1) lost to Purdue 69-40. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Sunday.
6. Ohio State (7-0) at No. 7 North Carolina. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.
7. North Carolina (6-1) vs. No. 6 Ohio State. Next: at No. 5 Virginia, Sunday.
8. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.
9. Gonzaga (8-1) vs. Texas Southern. Next: at No. 22 Washington, Sunday.
10. Duke (8-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Friday.
11. Michigan State (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.
12. Arizona (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Saturday.
13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.
14. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.
15. Memphis (7-1) did not play. Next: at UAB, Saturday.
16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.
17. Florida State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.
18. Baylor (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.
19. Dayton (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Sunday.
20. Colorado (6-0) vs. Loyola Marymount. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.
21. Tennessee (7-1) beat Florida A&M 72-43. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday, Dec. 14.
22. Washington (6-1) vs. Eastern Washington. Next: vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, Sunday.
23. Villanova (6-2) beat Pennsylvania 80-69. Next: at Saint Joseph’s, Saturday.
24. Butler (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.
25. Utah State (7-1) vs. San Jose State. Next: vs. Fresno State, Saturday.
