1. Louisville (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Friday.

2. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Colorado, Saturday.

3. Maryland (8-0) vs. Notre Dame. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

4. Michigan (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Friday.

5. Virginia (7-1) lost to Purdue 69-40. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Sunday.

6. Ohio State (7-0) at No. 7 North Carolina. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.

7. North Carolina (6-1) vs. No. 6 Ohio State. Next: at No. 5 Virginia, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (8-1) vs. Texas Southern. Next: at No. 22 Washington, Sunday.

10. Duke (8-1) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Friday.

11. Michigan State (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

12. Arizona (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Saturday.

13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.

14. Auburn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Thursday.

15. Memphis (7-1) did not play. Next: at UAB, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

18. Baylor (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.

19. Dayton (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Sunday.

20. Colorado (6-0) vs. Loyola Marymount. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.

21. Tennessee (7-1) beat Florida A&M 72-43. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday, Dec. 14.

22. Washington (6-1) vs. Eastern Washington. Next: vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, Sunday.

23. Villanova (6-2) beat Pennsylvania 80-69. Next: at Saint Joseph’s, Saturday.

24. Butler (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

25. Utah State (7-1) vs. San Jose State. Next: vs. Fresno State, Saturday.

