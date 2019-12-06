Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top 25 Fared

December 6, 2019
 
Friday

1. Louisville (9-0) beat Pittsburgh 64-46. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Colorado, Saturday.

3. Maryland (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

4. Michigan (8-1) beat Iowa 103-91. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.

5. Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Sunday.

6. Ohio State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.

7. North Carolina (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Virginia, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Washington, Sunday.

10. Duke (9-1) beat Virginia Tech 77-63. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.

11. Michigan State (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

12. Arizona (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Saturday.

13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.

14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday, Dec. 14.

15. Memphis (7-1) did not play. Next: at UAB, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

18. Baylor (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.

19. Dayton (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Sunday.

20. Colorado (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.

21. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday, Dec. 14.

22. Washington (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, Sunday.

23. Villanova (6-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Joseph’s, Saturday.

24. Butler (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

25. Utah State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fresno State, Saturday.

