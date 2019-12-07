Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top 25 Fared

December 7, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Saturday

1. Louisville (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (6-1) vs. No. 20 Colorado. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Tuesday.

3. Maryland (9-0) vs. Illinois. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

4. Michigan (8-1) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.

5. Virginia (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Sunday.

6. Ohio State (9-0) beat Penn State 106-74. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday, Dec. 15.

7. North Carolina (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Virginia, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (6-1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Washington, Sunday.

10. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.

11. Michigan State (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

12. Arizona (9-1) lost to No. 18 Baylor 63-58. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.

13. Oregon (6-2) vs. Hawaii. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.

14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

15. Memphis (7-1) at UAB. Next: at No. 21 Tennessee, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

17. Florida State (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

18. Baylor (7-1) beat No. 12 Arizona 63-58. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Tuesday.

19. Dayton (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Sunday.

20. Colorado (7-0) at No. 2 Kansas. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Tuesday.

21. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday.

22. Washington (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, Sunday.

23. Villanova (7-2) beat Saint Joseph’s 78-66. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.

24. Butler (9-0) beat Florida 76-62. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Tuesday.

25. Utah State (8-1) vs. Fresno State. Next: vs. Saint Katherine, Tuesday.

