Sunday

1. Louisville (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Tuesday.

3. Maryland (10-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

4. Michigan (8-1) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.

5. Virginia (7-1) vs. No. 7 North Carolina. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

6. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

7. North Carolina (6-2) at No. 5 Virginia. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (9-1) at No. 22 Washington. Next: at No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.

10. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.

11. Michigan State (5-3) vs. Rutgers. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

12. Arizona (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.

13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.

14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

15. Memphis (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Tennessee, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) at Iowa State. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

17. Florida State (8-2) beat Clemson 72-53. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

18. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Tuesday.

19. Dayton (6-1) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.

20. Colorado (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Tuesday.

21. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday.

22. Washington (7-1) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga. Next: vs. Seattle, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

23. Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.

24. Butler (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Tuesday.

25. Utah State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Katherine, Tuesday.

