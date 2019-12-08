1. Louisville (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.
2. Kansas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Tuesday.
3. Maryland (10-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.
4. Michigan (8-1) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.
5. Virginia (8-1) beat No. 7 North Carolina 56-47. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday, Dec. 18.
6. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
7. North Carolina (6-3) lost to No. 5 Virginia 56-47. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.
8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.
9. Gonzaga (9-1) at No. 22 Washington. Next: at No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.
10. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.
11. Michigan State (5-3) vs. Rutgers. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.
12. Arizona (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.
13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.
14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.
15. Memphis (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Tennessee, Saturday.
16. Seton Hall (6-2) at Iowa State. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.
17. Florida State (8-2) beat Clemson 72-53. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
18. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Tuesday.
19. Dayton (7-1) beat Saint Mary’s 78-68. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.
20. Colorado (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Tuesday.
21. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday.
22. Washington (7-1) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga. Next: vs. Seattle, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
23. Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.
24. Butler (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Tuesday.
25. Utah State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Katherine, Tuesday.
