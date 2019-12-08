Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 8, 2019 6:08 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Louisville (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Tuesday.

3. Maryland (10-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

4. Michigan (8-1) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.

Advertisement

5. Virginia (8-1) beat No. 7 North Carolina 56-47. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

7. North Carolina (6-3) lost to No. 5 Virginia 56-47. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (9-1) at No. 22 Washington. Next: at No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.

10. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.

11. Michigan State (5-3) vs. Rutgers. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

12. Arizona (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.

13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.

14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

15. Memphis (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Tennessee, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) at Iowa State. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

17. Florida State (8-2) beat Clemson 72-53. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

18. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Tuesday.

19. Dayton (7-1) beat Saint Mary’s 78-68. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.

20. Colorado (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Tuesday.

21. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday.

22. Washington (7-1) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga. Next: vs. Seattle, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

23. Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.

24. Butler (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Tuesday.

25. Utah State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Katherine, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia