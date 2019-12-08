Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 8, 2019 11:15 pm
 
1 min read
      
Sunday

1. Louisville (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Tuesday.

3. Maryland (10-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

4. Michigan (8-1) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.

Advertisement

5. Virginia (8-1) beat No. 7 North Carolina 56-47. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

6. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

7. North Carolina (6-3) lost to No. 5 Virginia 56-47. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

9. Gonzaga (10-1) beat No. 22 Washington 83-76. Next: at No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.

10. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.

11. Michigan State (6-3) beat Rutgers 77-65. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

12. Arizona (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.

13. Oregon (6-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.

14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

15. Memphis (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Tennessee, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-3) lost to Iowa State 76-66. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

17. Florida State (8-2) beat Clemson 72-53. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

18. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Tuesday.

19. Dayton (7-1) beat Saint Mary’s 78-68. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.

20. Colorado (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Tuesday.

21. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday.

22. Washington (7-2) lost to No. 9 Gonzaga 83-76. Next: vs. Seattle, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

23. Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.

24. Butler (9-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Tuesday.

25. Utah State (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Katherine, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize