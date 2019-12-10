Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
December 10, 2019 9:17 pm
 
1 min read
      
1. Louisville (9-1) lost to Texas Tech 70-57. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Saturday.

2. Kansas (7-1) vs. Milwaukee. Next: vs. UMKC, Saturday.

3. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

4. Maryland (10-1) lost to Penn State 76-69. Next: at No. 22 Seton Hall, Thursday, Dec. 19.

5. Michigan (8-1) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.

6. Gonzaga (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Arizona, Saturday.

7. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.

8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

9. Virginia (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

10. Oregon (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Michigan, Saturday.

11. Baylor (7-1) vs. No. 18 Butler. Next: vs. UT Martin, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

12. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

13. Memphis (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Tennessee, Saturday.

14. Dayton (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.

15. Arizona (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.

16. Michigan State ( 6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

17. North Carolina ( 6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Saturday.

18. Butler (9-0) at No. 11 Baylor. Next: vs. Southern, Saturday.

19. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Memphis, Saturday.

20. Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.

21. Florida State (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday.

22. Seton Hall (6-3) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

23. Xavier (9-1) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

24. Colorado (7-1) vs. Northern Iowa. Next: at Colorado State, Friday.

25. San Diego State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego Christian, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

