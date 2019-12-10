1. Louisville (9-1) lost to Texas Tech 70-57. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Saturday.
2. Kansas (8-1) beat Milwaukee 95-68. Next: vs. UMKC, Saturday.
3. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
4. Maryland (10-1) lost to Penn State 76-69. Next: at No. 22 Seton Hall, Thursday, Dec. 19.
5. Michigan (8-1) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.
6. Gonzaga (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Arizona, Saturday.
7. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.
8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.
9. Virginia (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday, Dec. 18.
10. Oregon (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Michigan, Saturday.
11. Baylor (7-1) vs. No. 18 Butler. Next: vs. UT Martin, Wednesday, Dec. 18.
12. Auburn (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.
13. Memphis (8-1) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Tennessee, Saturday.
14. Dayton (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.
15. Arizona (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.
16. Michigan State ( 6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.
17. North Carolina ( 6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Saturday.
18. Butler (9-0) at No. 11 Baylor. Next: vs. Southern, Saturday.
19. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Memphis, Saturday.
20. Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.
21. Florida State (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday.
22. Seton Hall (6-3) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.
23. Xavier (9-1) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.
24. Colorado (7-1) vs. Northern Iowa. Next: at Colorado State, Friday.
25. San Diego State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego Christian, Wednesday, Dec. 18.
