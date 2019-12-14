Saturday

1. Louisville (10-1) beat Eastern Kentucky 99-67. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Wednesday.

2. Kansas (8-1) vs. UMKC. Next: at No. 20 Villanova, Saturday.

3. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

4. Maryland (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Seton Hall, Thursday.

5. Michigan (8-3) lost to No. 10 Oregon 71-70, OT. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.

6. Gonzaga (10-1) at No. 15 Arizona. Next: vs. No. 17 North Carolina, Wednesday.

7. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday.

8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

9. Virginia (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday.

10. Oregon (8-2) beat No. 5 Michigan 71-70, OT. Next: vs. Montana, Wednesday.

11. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UT Martin, Wednesday.

12. Auburn (8-0) vs. Saint Louis. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.

13. Memphis (9-1) beat No. 19 Tennessee 51-47. Next: vs. Jackson State, Saturday.

14. Dayton (7-1) vs. Drake. Next: vs. North Texas, Tuesday.

15. Arizona (10-1) vs. No. 6 Gonzaga. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

16. Michigan State (7-3) beat Oakland 72-49. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

17. North Carolina (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.

18. Butler (10-1) beat Southern 66-41. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

19. Tennessee (7-2) lost to No. 13 Memphis 51-47. Next: at Cincinnati, Wednesday.

20. Villanova (8-2) beat Delaware 78-70. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.

21. Florida State (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday.

22. Seton Hall (6-3) at Rutgers. Next: vs. No. 4 Maryland, Thursday.

23. Xavier (9-1) at Wake Forest. Next: vs. Western Carolina, Wednesday.

24. Colorado (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Prairie View A&M, Thursday.

25. San Diego State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego Christian, Wednesday.

