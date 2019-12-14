1. Louisville (10-1) beat Eastern Kentucky 99-67. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Wednesday.
2. Kansas (8-1) vs. UMKC. Next: at No. 20 Villanova, Saturday.
3. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
4. Maryland (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Seton Hall, Thursday.
5. Michigan (8-3) lost to No. 10 Oregon 71-70, OT. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.
6. Gonzaga (10-1) at No. 15 Arizona. Next: vs. No. 17 North Carolina, Wednesday.
7. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday.
8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.
9. Virginia (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday.
10. Oregon (8-2) beat No. 5 Michigan 71-70, OT. Next: vs. Montana, Wednesday.
11. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UT Martin, Wednesday.
12. Auburn (8-0) vs. Saint Louis. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.
13. Memphis (9-1) beat No. 19 Tennessee 51-47. Next: vs. Jackson State, Saturday.
14. Dayton (7-1) vs. Drake. Next: vs. North Texas, Tuesday.
15. Arizona (10-1) vs. No. 6 Gonzaga. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.
16. Michigan State (7-3) beat Oakland 72-49. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.
17. North Carolina (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.
18. Butler (10-1) beat Southern 66-41. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.
19. Tennessee (7-2) lost to No. 13 Memphis 51-47. Next: at Cincinnati, Wednesday.
20. Villanova (8-2) beat Delaware 78-70. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.
21. Florida State (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday.
22. Seton Hall (6-3) at Rutgers. Next: vs. No. 4 Maryland, Thursday.
23. Xavier (9-1) at Wake Forest. Next: vs. Western Carolina, Wednesday.
24. Colorado (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Prairie View A&M, Thursday.
25. San Diego State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego Christian, Wednesday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.