Tuesday

1. Kansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Villanova, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Wednesday.

3. Louisville (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Wednesday.

4. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday.

Advertisement

5. Ohio State (10-1) beat Southeast Missouri State 80-48. Next: vs. No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.

6. Kentucky (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (10-1) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

8. Oregon (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Montana, Wednesday.

9. Virginia (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday.

10. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UT Martin, Wednesday.

11. Memphis (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Saturday.

12. Auburn (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.

13. Dayton (9-1) beat North Texas 71-58. Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday.

14. Michigan (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.

15. Michigan State (7-3) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

16. Arizona (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

17. Butler (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

18. Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Kansas, Saturday.

19. Florida State (8-2) vs. North Florida. Next: vs. South Florida, Saturday.

20. San Diego State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego Christian, Wednesday.

21. Tennessee (7-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Wednesday.

22. Washington (7-2) vs. Seattle. Next: vs. Ball State, Sunday.

23. Penn State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. CCSU, Friday.

24. Texas Tech (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

25. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: at Youngstown State, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.