Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 17, 2019 9:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tuesday

1. Kansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Villanova, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Wednesday.

3. Louisville (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Wednesday.

4. Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday.

Advertisement

5. Ohio State (10-1) beat Southeast Missouri State 80-48. Next: vs. No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Kentucky (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Wednesday.

7. Maryland (10-1) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

8. Oregon (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Montana, Wednesday.

9. Virginia (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday.

10. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. UT Martin, Wednesday.

11. Memphis (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Saturday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

12. Auburn (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.

13. Dayton (9-1) beat North Texas 71-58. Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday.

14. Michigan (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.

15. Michigan State (7-3) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

16. Arizona (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

17. Butler (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

18. Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Kansas, Saturday.

19. Florida State (8-2) vs. North Florida. Next: vs. South Florida, Saturday.

20. San Diego State (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego Christian, Wednesday.

21. Tennessee (7-2) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Wednesday.

22. Washington (7-2) vs. Seattle. Next: vs. Ball State, Sunday.

23. Penn State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. CCSU, Friday.

24. Texas Tech (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

25. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: at Youngstown State, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted