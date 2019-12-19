1. Kansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Villanova, Saturday.
2. Gonzaga (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Saturday.
3. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 28.
4. Duke (10-1) beat Wofford 86-57. Next: vs. Brown, Saturday, Dec. 28.
5. Ohio State (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.
6. Kentucky (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Ohio State, Saturday.
7. Maryland (10-2) lost to Seton Hall 52-48. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday, Dec. 29.
8. Oregon (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.
9. Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina, Sunday.
10. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday, Dec. 30.
11. Memphis (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Saturday.
12. Auburn (10-0) beat N.C. State 79-73. Next: vs. Lehigh, Saturday.
13. Dayton (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday.
14. Michigan (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.
15. Michigan State (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.
16. Arizona (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.
17. Butler (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.
18. Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Kansas, Saturday.
19. Florida State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Saturday.
20. San Diego State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.
21. Tennessee (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville State, Saturday.
22. Washington (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Sunday.
23. Penn State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. CCSU, Friday.
24. Texas Tech (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.
25. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: at Youngstown State, Saturday.
