1. Kansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Villanova, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Saturday.

3. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 28.

4. Duke (10-1) beat Wofford 86-57. Next: vs. Brown, Saturday, Dec. 28.

5. Ohio State (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.

6. Kentucky (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Ohio State, Saturday.

7. Maryland (10-2) lost to Seton Hall 52-48. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday, Dec. 29.

8. Oregon (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

9. Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina, Sunday.

10. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday, Dec. 30.

11. Memphis (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Saturday.

12. Auburn (10-0) beat N.C. State 79-73. Next: vs. Lehigh, Saturday.

13. Dayton (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday.

14. Michigan (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.

15. Michigan State (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.

16. Arizona (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

17. Butler (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

18. Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Kansas, Saturday.

19. Florida State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Saturday.

20. San Diego State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.

21. Tennessee (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville State, Saturday.

22. Washington (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Sunday.

23. Penn State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. CCSU, Friday.

24. Texas Tech (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

25. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: at Youngstown State, Saturday.

