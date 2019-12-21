Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

December 21, 2019 12:16 am
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. Kansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Villanova, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Saturday.

3. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 28.

4. Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Saturday, Dec. 28.

Advertisement

5. Ohio State (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.

6. Kentucky (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Ohio State, Saturday.

7. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday, Dec. 29.

8. Oregon (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

9. Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina, Sunday.

10. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday, Dec. 30.

11. Memphis (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Saturday.

12. Auburn (10-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lehigh, Saturday.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

13. Dayton (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Saturday.

14. Michigan (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.

15. Michigan State (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Saturday.

16. Arizona (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

17. Butler (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

18. Villanova (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Kansas, Saturday.

19. Florida State (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Saturday.

20. San Diego State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Saturday.

21. Tennessee (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville State, Saturday.

22. Washington (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Sunday.

23. Penn State (10-2) beat CCSU 87-58. Next: vs. Cornell, Sunday, Dec. 29.

24. Texas Tech (7-3) did not play. Next: vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, Saturday.

25. West Virginia (9-1) did not play. Next: at Youngstown State, Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end