Sunday

1. Kansas (9-2) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

2. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Detroit, Monday, Dec. 30.

3. Louisville (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kentucky, Saturday.

4. Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Saturday.

5. Ohio State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 West Virginia, Sunday.

6. Kentucky (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Louisville, Saturday.

7. Maryland (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday.

8. Oregon (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Sunday.

9. Virginia (9-2) lost to South Carolina 70-59. Next: vs. Navy, Sunday.

10. Baylor (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Monday, Dec. 30.

11. Memphis (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Monday.

12. Auburn (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Sunday.

13. Dayton (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling State, Monday.

14. Michigan (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. UMass Lowell, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Sunday.

16. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 4.

17. Butler (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday.

18. Villanova (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday, Dec. 30.

19. Florida State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Saturday.

20. San Diego State (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Saturday.

21. Tennessee (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.

22. Washington (8-2) vs. Ball State. Next: vs. UTEP or Hawaii, Monday.

23. Penn State (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Cornell, Sunday.

24. Texas Tech (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Sunday.

25. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Ohio State, Sunday.

